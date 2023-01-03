ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football NFL Draft 2023 plan tracker: Who's turning pro, who's staying with Tide?

In addition to roster movement with the transfer portal, declarations for the 2023 NFL Draft will also impact Alabama football's roster for next season. That's nothing new. Especially considering the number of draft picks Nick Saban produces each year. He has had 41 players selected in the first round alone over his 16 seasons with the Crimson Tide. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama

Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Mississippi State freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke to enter transfer portal

With the 2022 season now concluded, another wave of Mississippi State players are expected to hit the transfer portal. That process continued on Monday evening. True freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced on his Twitter page that he will be transferring from the Bulldogs' program. The former 247Composite four-star quarterback did not see any action this season and was redshirted.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Bulldog freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson enters transfer portal

Another day, another Mississippi State quarterback in the transfer portal. A day after true freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke entered the transfer portal, Mississippi State redshirt freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson followed suit and he is officially in the transfer portal. The former Coronado (Texas) High School standout signed with Mississippi State...
GEORGIA STATE
BamaCentral

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision

Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
sportstalksc.com

#Clemson DT Bryan Bresee to enter NFL Draft

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee has played his last game for the Tigers. Bresee announced on social media Monday afternoon he will forgo the rest of his college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus ranks Bresee as the #2 defensive tackle prospect in the Draft behind Jalen Carter of Georgia.
CLEMSON, SC
sportstalksc.com

#Clemson DE KJ Henry announces for the NFL Draft

For the second time in as many days, a key member of the Clemson defensive line announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft and not return for the 2023 season. Defensive end KJ Henry made disclosed his plans Wednesday afternoon one day after defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced his intentions to enter the Draft.
CLEMSON, SC

