Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Alabama football NFL Draft 2023 plan tracker: Who's turning pro, who's staying with Tide?
In addition to roster movement with the transfer portal, declarations for the 2023 NFL Draft will also impact Alabama football's roster for next season. That's nothing new. Especially considering the number of draft picks Nick Saban produces each year. He has had 41 players selected in the first round alone over his 16 seasons with the Crimson Tide. ...
Alabama stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. declare for NFL Draft after Sugar Bowl victory
Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. announced Monday they will be entering the NFL Draft after outstanding collegiate careers.
Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama
Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
Mississippi State freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke to enter transfer portal
With the 2022 season now concluded, another wave of Mississippi State players are expected to hit the transfer portal. That process continued on Monday evening. True freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced on his Twitter page that he will be transferring from the Bulldogs' program. The former 247Composite four-star quarterback did not see any action this season and was redshirted.
Bulldog freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson enters transfer portal
Another day, another Mississippi State quarterback in the transfer portal. A day after true freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke entered the transfer portal, Mississippi State redshirt freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson followed suit and he is officially in the transfer portal. The former Coronado (Texas) High School standout signed with Mississippi State...
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
Alabama's star quarterback Bryce Young announces intention to enter 2023 NFL draft where he could be top overall pick
Alabama's star quarterback Bryce Young announced on Monday that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft where he could be the No. 1 overall pick.
Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision
Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
#Clemson DT Bryan Bresee to enter NFL Draft
Clemson DT Bryan Bresee has played his last game for the Tigers. Bresee announced on social media Monday afternoon he will forgo the rest of his college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus ranks Bresee as the #2 defensive tackle prospect in the Draft behind Jalen Carter of Georgia.
#Clemson DE KJ Henry announces for the NFL Draft
For the second time in as many days, a key member of the Clemson defensive line announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft and not return for the 2023 season. Defensive end KJ Henry made disclosed his plans Wednesday afternoon one day after defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced his intentions to enter the Draft.
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
