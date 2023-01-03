ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gridley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police arrest woman for driving under the influence, drug possession

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took a woman into custody Saturday afternoon for driving under the influence and drug possession. At approximately 12:33 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a verbal domestic violence incident at the Speedway Gas Station on the 2400 block of Cohasset Road.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Chico man armed with scissors, stick threatens to kill officers

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man police said made threats to kill officers was tased and taken into custody early Friday morning. The Chico Police Department responded to a domestic violence restraining order violation on E. 16th Street Friday morning. Officers said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Wesley Harlan,...
CHICO, CA
Mountain Democrat

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
GRIDLEY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax felon arrested with firearm, marijuana in Applegate

A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.
COLFAX, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman

An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Crash Occurs at Fair Oaks Intersection

Single-Vehicle Accident at Winding Way Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. A single-vehicle rollover crash at an intersection in Fair Oaks resulted in minor injuries on January 3. The collision occurred at the intersection of Winding Way and San Juan Avenue around 12:05 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, the male driver was still inside the vehicle.
FAIR OAKS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run

Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KCRA.com

Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
FAIR OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy