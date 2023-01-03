Read full article on original website
Investigators looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Five months after a former Amador football star was shot and killed at a party in Rancho Cordova, investigators have an update. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and video of a person of interest at a Friday press conference. CASE HISTORY.
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, witness intimidation, shoplifting
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 8. James Paul Wimberly, 38, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the Thomasino Way area...
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
Chico Police arrest woman for driving under the influence, drug possession
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took a woman into custody Saturday afternoon for driving under the influence and drug possession. At approximately 12:33 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a verbal domestic violence incident at the Speedway Gas Station on the 2400 block of Cohasset Road.
Police: Chico man armed with scissors, stick threatens to kill officers
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man police said made threats to kill officers was tased and taken into custody early Friday morning. The Chico Police Department responded to a domestic violence restraining order violation on E. 16th Street Friday morning. Officers said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Wesley Harlan,...
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
CPD: Suspect with restraining order threatens to kill officers with scissors and stick
CHICO, Calif. — A man in Chico threatened to kill police officers with a stick and a pair of scissors after violating a restraining order. Chico Police were dispatched on the morning of Jan. 6 to a Domestic Violence Restraining Order violation in the 900 block of E. 16th Street in south Chico.
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
Deputies search for person of interest in shooting death of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies released the photo of a person of interest Friday in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer in Sacramento County. Corey was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova in August 2022. He was taken to the hospital where he eventually...
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
Colfax felon arrested with firearm, marijuana in Applegate
A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.
Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman
An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
Man shot and killed by police in Gridley identified as investigators release new details
GRIDLEY, Calif. — Investigators have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Gridley Monday night. According to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, Baltazar Rubio, 43, Gridley, was killed after a confrontation with officers in an alley. The officers involved in the incident have...
Rollover Crash Occurs at Fair Oaks Intersection
Single-Vehicle Accident at Winding Way Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. A single-vehicle rollover crash at an intersection in Fair Oaks resulted in minor injuries on January 3. The collision occurred at the intersection of Winding Way and San Juan Avenue around 12:05 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, the male driver was still inside the vehicle.
1 injured after officer opens fire during chase in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person's health remains unknown after Grass Valley police say a Wednesday foot pursuit ended in at least one officer discharging their weapon. Police say they were investigating reports of a possible theft in the 500 Block of French Avenue. While there, police recall hearing...
Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
