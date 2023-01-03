ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City devotes more money to making Chinatown safer, clean up neighborhood

HNN News Brief (Jan. 5, 2023) West Maui residents are calling an ongoing water issue a crisis. Repairing Earth (Episode 12): Climate Adaptation Games. The games focus on ways people can adapt to these two climate hazards and work together to find tangible solutions.
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki.
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now's transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN's Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and 'ambassador of aloha,' dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener.
HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023)

Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. The current eruption within Halemaumau Crater has created an immense lava lake, spanning about 300 acres.
Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater.
'Spectacular': Crowds flock to Kilauea summit as eruption resumes

HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023) Five people were displaced after a house fire in Makaha overnight. Incredible aerial video shows lava flowing inside of Halemaumau crater. Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity.
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
Kilauea resumes eruption at summit crater after nearly month-long pause

HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023) Five people were displaced after a house fire in Makaha overnight. Incredible aerial video shows lava flowing inside of Halemaumau crater. Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and 'ambassador of aloha,' dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener.
'We're tired': Short staffing, low wages takes toll on healthcare workers on Maui

Multiple minor fountains are active on the summit crater floor Thursday night. Complaints mount over clinic set up for families impacted by Red Hill tainted water.
NSTB issues preliminary report into December crash of medical flight

Complaints mount over clinic set up for families impacted by Red Hill tainted water. It was billed as being for active duty service members and their families, but some military members are being turned away. Outgoing UH Athletics Director David Matlin says decision to retire was his own.
Friends, family remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and 'ambassador of aloha,' dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener.
