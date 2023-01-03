Read full article on original website
City devotes more money to making Chinatown safer, clean up neighborhood
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
Hawaii Girl Scouts hold special business, marketing ‘university’ as they launch cookie sales
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual cookie sales season. On Saturday, the Scouts hosted a “Cookie University” in Honolulu. The gathering gave participants the chance to learn valuable business skills from a long list of Hawaii professionals in finance, sales, marketing and customer service.
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023)
Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
What's Trending: Renner's first video since accident, butter sculptures
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Report: COVID is still spreading widely in Hawaii, but fewer are getting boosters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID is still spreading widely in the community but fewer people are getting booster shots, according to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. UHERO surveyed more than 1,600 adults in fall 2022. Nearly half (45.5%) of the respondents had tested positive for...
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician known as Hawaii’s ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85
'Spectacular': Crowds flock to Kilauea summit as eruption resumes
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card payments
Kilauea resumes eruption at summit crater after nearly month-long pause
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
'We're tired': Short staffing, low wages takes toll on healthcare workers on Maui
NSTB issues preliminary report into December crash of medical flight
Friends, family remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
