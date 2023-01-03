ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Cricket-Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared

(Reuters) – Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and opener Kusal Mendis scored half-centuries before their bowlers put the brakes on the Indian batting unit to seal a 16-run win in the second Twenty20 international and level the series at 1-1 on Thursday. Chasing 207 runs to win at the...
104.1 WIKY

Rallying-Sainz Sr. escapes Dakar sanction after son’s helping hand

(Reuters) – Stewards reminded Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of the need to set an example after the Spaniard triggered an enquiry while watching his father and namesake compete in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Video footage online showed the Spaniard, in a yellow jacket, chatting and...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Benfica’s Fernandez missed training without permission, says coach Schmidt

(Reuters) – Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez travelled back home to Argentina last weekend and missed training without permission, coach Roger Schmidt said on Thursday amid reports linking him with Chelsea. The 21-year-old midfielder, who won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, joined the Portuguese club in July but...
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Djokovic saves match point to beat Korda for Adelaide crown

ADELAIDE, Australia (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic dug deep to save a match point on the way to a battling 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday ahead of this month’s Australian Open. A day after he overwhelmed Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final...
104.1 WIKY

Cricket-‘I’m going nowhere’, Smith dampens down retirement talk

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia batsman Steve Smith dampened down talk of his retirement on Friday after suggesting it was by no means certain that he would be still playing test cricket next season. The 33-year-old former captain scored his 30th test hundred on the second day of the third...

Comments / 0

Community Policy