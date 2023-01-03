Read full article on original website
Cricket-Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared
(Reuters) – Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and opener Kusal Mendis scored half-centuries before their bowlers put the brakes on the Indian batting unit to seal a 16-run win in the second Twenty20 international and level the series at 1-1 on Thursday. Chasing 207 runs to win at the...
Cricket-South Africa fight eases embarrassment of series loss for skipper Elgar
SYDNEY (Reuters) – South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the hurt and embarrassment he felt at the series defeat in Australia had been ameliorated a little by his team’s battling performance to save a draw in the final test on Sunday. The tourists batted out the last day...
Rallying-Sainz Sr. escapes Dakar sanction after son’s helping hand
(Reuters) – Stewards reminded Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of the need to set an example after the Spaniard triggered an enquiry while watching his father and namesake compete in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Video footage online showed the Spaniard, in a yellow jacket, chatting and...
Australia’s Albanese to visit Papua New Guinea to strengthen economic, security ties
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid “friendship” in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said...
Soccer-Benfica’s Fernandez missed training without permission, says coach Schmidt
(Reuters) – Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez travelled back home to Argentina last weekend and missed training without permission, coach Roger Schmidt said on Thursday amid reports linking him with Chelsea. The 21-year-old midfielder, who won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, joined the Portuguese club in July but...
Tennis-Djokovic saves match point to beat Korda for Adelaide crown
ADELAIDE, Australia (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic dug deep to save a match point on the way to a battling 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday ahead of this month’s Australian Open. A day after he overwhelmed Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final...
Cricket-‘I’m going nowhere’, Smith dampens down retirement talk
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia batsman Steve Smith dampened down talk of his retirement on Friday after suggesting it was by no means certain that he would be still playing test cricket next season. The 33-year-old former captain scored his 30th test hundred on the second day of the third...
