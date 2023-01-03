Barcelona are still on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumping out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish top-flight table, in a fierce title contest with rivals Real Madrid. They are also still alive in the Copa del Rey, having advanced to the Round of 16 after topping third-tier Intercity FC. They will also be playing for the Spanish Supercopa in January.

