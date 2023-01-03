ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa

Barcelona are still on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumping out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish top-flight table, in a fierce title contest with rivals Real Madrid. They are also still alive in the Copa del Rey, having advanced to the Round of 16 after topping third-tier Intercity FC. They will also be playing for the Spanish Supercopa in January.
Sporting News

Former NRL star Suliasi Vunivalu falls further down Wallabies pecking order

Prior to their series against England, Wallabies captain James Slipper said that all NRL convert Suliasi Vunivalu needs is “time in the saddle” in order for the star winger to apply his X-factor at the international level. Yet the Queensland back was nowhere to be seen on Dave Rennie’s 44-man list for the Wallabies training camp this coming week.

