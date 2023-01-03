ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guest
4d ago

Lindsey Graham is so wishy-washy he says one thing today and the opposite monthes later so give me another source and I'll take a look at it.

Jerelene Young
4d ago

Lindsey Graham is unhappy trooper. You look like a clown 🤡🤡. What your plan with Old Donald didn't work. Yes really need to resign. And what's with mean face. The people in your state should give you the boot 🥾🥾

Michael Werfelman
5d ago

Israel should be careful or they will be without the US as backup from the rest of the world! Israel of all countries should understand the situation in Ukraine and help them out!

Related
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
The Independent

Taliban taunts ‘big mouth loser’ Prince Harry after he claims to have killed 25 in Afghanistan

The Taliban have criticised Prince Harry after he said he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he writes.The comments have been met with widespread criticism from members of the British military, with some warning that the duke has risked his...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...

