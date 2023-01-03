No. 1 Penn State wrestling (8-0) took down No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2) 28-11 Friday night in Madison. The Nittany Lions struggled early, splitting the first six matches 3-3. However, as the dual entered the stronger half of the Penn State roster, the Nittany Lions went 4-0 in the final matches of the dual, three of which ended in bonus point victories. However, as the contest was far from perfect, Penn State continues to succeed when it matters.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO