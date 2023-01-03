Read full article on original website
Rutgers Football Hires Former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca
Former Penn State football offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was hired by Rutgers to fill the same role, as announced by the team Saturday. Ciarrocca previously spent three seasons with Rutgers from 2008 to 2010. “I want to thank Coach Schiano and Rutgers for giving me the opportunity to return to...
No. 1 Purdue will face Penn State on little rest
Top-ranked Purdue takes on Penn State on Sunday night at The Palestra in Philadelphia as it plays its third game
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Defeats No. 13 Wisconsin 28-11 In Big Ten Opener
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (8-0) took down No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2) 28-11 Friday night in Madison. The Nittany Lions struggled early, splitting the first six matches 3-3. However, as the dual entered the stronger half of the Penn State roster, the Nittany Lions went 4-0 in the final matches of the dual, three of which ended in bonus point victories. However, as the contest was far from perfect, Penn State continues to succeed when it matters.
Penn State football: 10 burning questions as the Nittany Lions head into the offseason
James Franklin’s message about alignment seems to have struck a chord. Penn State has its ducks in a row. Literally, it has just 1, transfer CB Storm Duck. But silly asides aside, the program stands poised to finally break through and gain a College Football Playoff spot for the first time.
Levi Haines’ upset sparks Penn State wrestling in Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin
The true freshman hung a major decision on the No. 16 wrestler in country.
Penn State DL announces entry into NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday afternoon that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after 3 years in State College. Mulbah will have 2 seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2020. He played in 19 games across the past 2 seasons, primarily focusing on special teams in 2022.
Mifflin County wrestlers best Cedar Cliff in Commonwealth Division dual meet
The Mifflin County wrestling team defeated Cedar Cliff, 45-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division dual meet Thursday night. 152: Parker Kearns (MCH) over Evan Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 1:22) 160: Deakon Schaeffer (MCH) over Erik Schriver (CCH) (TF 21-3 0:00) 172: Reese Christine (MCH) over Preston Dent (CCH) (Fall 1:38) 189: Avery Aurand (MCH) over Mike Jones (CCH) (Fall 3:39) 215: Truitt Davis (MCH) over Matt Eisenhower (CCH) (Fall 1:01) 285: Guner Hiller (CCH) over Levi Marks (MCH) (Fall 1:59) 106: Kevin Trimmer (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 113: Gabe Lewis (CCH) over Styers Oden (MCH) (Dec 7-4) 120: Keegan Zeigler (CCH) over (MCH) (For.) 126: Kamden Everly (MCH) over Kyle Zeigler (CCH) (Fall 3:14) 132: Blake Aumiller (MCH) over Zach Cutshall (CCH) (MD 13-0) 138: Joshua Weaver (CCH) over Lucas Sheetz (MCH) (Dec 12-8) 145: Jacob Cunningham (MCH) over Liam Gannon (CCH) (Fall 1:39).
Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant
A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Lock Boutique Sets Grand Opening Date for State College Store
The next iteration of a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store now has an opening date for its new home. Lock Boutique will officially unveil its downtown State College shop with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The boutique’s move to State College coincides with the closure of its Bellefonte location.
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
‘We are so thankful.’ Bellefonte area fire victims get help from community, NBA star
After a Spring Township fire that displaced several residents, the Bellefonte community and Brooklyn Net’s player Kyrie Irving stepped up.
Cover crops help Pennsylvania’s Anchor Farms
Cover crops and rotation are important parts of the formula for success for Anchor Farms, which grows vegetables along the banks of the Susquehanna River in north central Pennsylvania. Joe Anchor grows green beans, broccoli, sweet corn and processing tomatoes on 115 acres of 600 total acres in New Columbia,...
State College Sinkhole Update
A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
‘Serious’ violations found at State College demolition site that killed one, OSHA says
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — In July 2022, a Maryland construction worker was killed after falling from a State College work site. Now, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing fines against the construction company. The Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition, could potentially face fines […]
State College Rape Case Challenged
An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the evidence. Scott Williams was arrested in...
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
State College police looking for man involved in overnight assault
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man they said was involved in a fight at The Lion’s Den. The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the bar located at 118 S. Garner Street, according to the police report released […]
The median home sale price has reached $400K in this Pennsylvania county, Redfin says
The State College area remains a seller’s market. Here’s what to know about list prices, rent and more.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
