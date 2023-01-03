ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lakers Rumors: Is LA Ownership Preventing Front Office From Trading Draft Picks?

During a recent episode of their podcast The Crossover, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix and Howard Beck unloaded a stunning revelation on unsuspecting listeners: your Los Angeles Lakers' front office might not actually be to blame for the team's confounding reticence to move on from future draft picks, after inking 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James to a two-year contract extension that sure seemed like a win-now move over the summer:
Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory

The Lakers are getting set to defend home court against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Since it's a Laker game day, we'll be continuing our tradition at All Lakers of matching up the Lakers and their opponent for a potential trade. You can read about the proposal with their last opponent, the Miami Heat, here.
Luka Doncic’s Mavs Take Care of Shorthanded Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks (23-17) took on the New Orleans Pelicans (24-16) to begin a back-to-back. Luka Doncic and the Mavs took care of business, achieving a 127-117 win. Using a 19-point scoring differential in the first quarter, the Mavs managed to control the game's momentum early. The Pelicans outscored Dallas by just two points in the second period, resulting in a 63-46 halftime lead for the Mavs.
