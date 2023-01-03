NBA world reacts to Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point game

Donovan Mitchell etched his name into the record books last night, and the NBA world stood up and took notice.

Donovan Mitchell © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell rewrote the history books last night, as he exploded for 71 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists in the Cavaliers' 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls .

The Bulls and Cavs were deadlocked after regulation, and Mitchell not only took the game to overtime, but he owned the extra period, lifting the wine and gold to their 24th win of the season in front of a raucous crowd inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The reaction

Following his historic performance, the NBA world took to Twitter in amazement of what they had just witnessed.

One for the record books

Mitchell became just the 7th player in NBA history to score over 70 points in a game, and it was the highest scoring performance since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant dropped 81 on the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

The Cavs were without talented duo Darius Garland and Evan Mobley on the evening, and it was obvious Mitchell was ready to carry the load offensively in their absence. The 71 points is a career-high for the 26-year-old, and broke a Cavaliers franchise record, surpassing Kyrie Irving’s 57 points in 2015 and LeBron James’ 57 points in 2017.

In addition, Mitchell became the first player in NBA history to score at least 70 points and dish out at least 10 assists in the same game. Not only did he bury the Bulls with his buckets, but he also got his teammates involved in what is surely going to be the best individual scoring performance this season.