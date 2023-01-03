ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin leaves game against Cincinnati Bengals in ambulance after tackle

Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEe6V_0k1cMvA600

Updated January 3, 2023 at 2:44 AM ET Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills said. On Twitter, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was restored while on the field and that he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for "further testing and treatment." Hamlin had been sedated, the team said. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center is the region's only level one trauma center, and is the same facility that treated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season after he was sacked and suffered head and neck injuries during a game against the Bengals. Hamlin's condition was announced after the NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. Football fans of both teams, meanwhile, began gathering at the UC Medical Center early Tuesday, holding a vigil for Hamlin. In a statement from the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell said: "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition." "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said. "The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFL Players Association said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being." Hamlin, 24, collapsed in the first quarter after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After finishing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood directly up and took a step forward before pausing and collapsing backwards. Bills players signaled to the sidelines immediately for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for some 10 minutes, with medical staff appearing to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field. Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away. Tributes have poured in from NFL players – including Bills quarterback Josh Allen who tweeted, "Please pray for our brother." Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen at the hospital, as well. UC hospital spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen told NPR there was no information on Hamlin or the care he's receiving. It's also unclear when hospital officials may brief the media. A date for resuming the game has not been announced. Hamlin is in his second year in the NFL after being drafted in 2021 in the sixth round out of the University of Pittsburgh. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Variety

NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

UPDATED with NFL’s decision to postpone the game for the night and statements from the Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin’s family regarding his condition. The “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit and was taken off the field by ambulance. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, according to a statement from the Buffalo Bills released via Twitter at 1:48 a.m. ET. The tweet confirmed NFL and ESPN reports that the player received CPR on the field, explaining that “his heartbeat...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Momentum Reportedly Building Toward Bengals vs. Bills Decision

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals stopped playing Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. While the NFL intends to play Week 18 as scheduled, there's no plan in place to restart the postponed Monday Night Football matchup. It's possible they don't make up the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy