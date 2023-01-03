ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake

Ian Eagle continues to prove why he is one of the best in the business. The veteran play-by-play man Eagle was calling Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS. The Giants, who were resting several starters since they had already clinched a postseason berth, decided to get tricky with... The post Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nomentum: Cowboys enter playoffs with no positives, fall 26-6 to Commanders

It’s always an interesting question when a team’s playoff situation is all but assured. The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 18 with a very slim chance at winning the NFC East, but they did have a chance if they beat Washington in Washington. They’d also need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose their third game in a row, playing against a New York Giants squad that was going to rest almost all of their key guys.
Seahawks playoff hopes alive, beat LA Rams 19-16 in overtime

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks season is still alive following the team’s 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. With a win against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks would have had a chance at playing postseason football. Coming into Sunday, the 8-8 Seahawks were coming off a 24-6 win against the New York Jets. Led by...
