Ian Eagle continues to prove why he is one of the best in the business. The veteran play-by-play man Eagle was calling Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS. The Giants, who were resting several starters since they had already clinched a postseason berth, decided to get tricky with... The post Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO