ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Avs defenseman named to All-Star Game for 2nd-straight year

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game roster for a second-straight season. Makar, 24, is the third defenseman in franchise history to be named to the NHL All-Star Game in consecutive seasons. Makar was one of four defensemen to be named to the initial all-star game roster.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss at Edmonton Oilers; Cale Makar scores OT game winner to end slump

The Avalanche won in overtime on the road Saturday night, 3-2, against the Edmonton Oilers. Here are three takeaways from the victory. Slump ends The Avalanche, desperate for a victory having lost in five consecutive outings, faced a road challenge Saturday against likely the best player in the world; Oilers center Connor McDavid. A solid litmus test for the resolve of this injured-but-still-talented Colorado team. Would they finally break their...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy