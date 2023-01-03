Read full article on original website
Avs defenseman named to All-Star Game for 2nd-straight year
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game roster for a second-straight season. Makar, 24, is the third defenseman in franchise history to be named to the NHL All-Star Game in consecutive seasons. Makar was one of four defensemen to be named to the initial all-star game roster.
3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss at Edmonton Oilers; Cale Makar scores OT game winner to end slump
The Avalanche won in overtime on the road Saturday night, 3-2, against the Edmonton Oilers. Here are three takeaways from the victory. Slump ends The Avalanche, desperate for a victory having lost in five consecutive outings, faced a road challenge Saturday against likely the best player in the world; Oilers center Connor McDavid. A solid litmus test for the resolve of this injured-but-still-talented Colorado team. Would they finally break their...
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
The Red Wings look to get a much needed two points with the help of Dominik Kubalik
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will continue their three-game homestand as the Florida Panthers come to town. This is Detroit’s second matchup against the Panthers. The first matchup did not go so well against the Panthers as the Red Wings dropped that one 5-1. Tonight’s Red Wings player to...
NHL Odds: Kings vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Los Angeles Kings will head to Sin City for a Pacific Division clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Golden Knights prediction and pick. The Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss...
