ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Turkey's inflation drops to 64.27% in December due to base effect

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zDH3_0k1cJZlB00

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to fall sharply to 66.8% in December due to a favourable base effect but drop only to 43.2% by the end of 2023, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while monthly price rises should remain elevated.

The end-2023 forecast is nearly twice that of the government, and raises the prospect of continued cost-of-living strains as Turks vote in tight presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

Inflation peaked around 85.5%, a 24-year high, in October after rising for 17 months, mainly due to President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox low interest-rate monetary policy and the resulting currency crisis last year.

Inflation dropped slightly in November and the decline is expected to become more pronounced in December, and in the first quarter of the year, when the surge in prices in the same period last year spells relief for this year's annual inflation calculation.

In the Reuters poll of 12 economists, the median estimate for annual December inflation was 66.8%. Forecasts ranged between 64.60% and 69.1%, largely in line with the government's forecast of 65%.

Prices continue to rise sharply month-to-month with the median estimate at 2.7%, in a wide range of 1.40% and 4.10%.

The direction of automotive and food prices could create uncertainty around the inflation print for December due to amendments made to vehicle special-consumption tax brackets in late-November, said Deniz Cicek, economist at QNB Finansbank.

"Fuel prices fell in parallel with oil prices this month (while) electricity and natural gas prices were stable... (W)e expect the energy group will pull down headline inflation in December," Cicek said, adding rising demand elevated furniture, electronic devices and food prices.

Despite soaring prices, the central bank slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points since August to 9%, citing an economic slowdown. The easing was part of Erdogan's economic programme prioritising exports, production, investments and employment.

The lira shed 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021, most of it during the December currency crisis sparked by last year's rate cuts. It shed another 30% this year to historic lows, but held mostly stable in the last couple of months.

Ankara says the programme will help turn Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus, which it says will lead to a lasting fall in inflation.

However, economists see inflation dropping only to 43.2% by end-2023, according to the median estimate of eight economists in the Reuters poll, with forecasts ranging between 33% and 48%.

Ankara forecasts 24.9% inflation by end-2023, according to medium-term economic projections, and it does not see a current account surplus in at least the next three years.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to announce December inflation data at 0700 GMT on Jan. 3.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Reuters

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Reuters

Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. Forget peak U.S. interest rates for a minute, markets already want to know when the Federal Reserve will start making cuts -- later this year, if money market futures are to be believed.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Reuters

Russia's Medvedev snaps back after U.S. appeal over Ukraine war

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO’s shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine.
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy