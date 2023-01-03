ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Hill

Here’s a simple way the Pentagon can help the troops in 2023

To put it mildly, 2022 was a difficult year for those who serve in America’s military. The challenges are numerous: constant deployments, manpower shortfalls, and reduced standards of living due to sky-high inflation, including an energy crisis for many of those living abroad. Slow to address these and other problems, the Pentagon has placed blame…

Comments / 0

Community Policy