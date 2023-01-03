ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China calls entry restrictions targetting its travellers unreasonable

 5 days ago
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Some countries' COVID-19 entry restrictions targetting China lack scientific basis and are unreasonable, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign minsitry said at a regular briefing on Tuesday.

Mao Ning said that we are "firmly opposed to such practices" and will take corresponding measures accordingly.

