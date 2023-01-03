ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin salutes Bengals’ Higgins in show of support

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin acknowledged the support of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins Sunday during the Bengals-Ravens game. It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled before the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night. Hamlin and Higgins collided and went to the ground. Hamlin then...
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ve been watching the toy fundraiser started by Damar Hamlin increase in donations each day. Now, there is another fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills fans to support a charity for Bengals’ Tee Higgins. Millions of dollars have been donated to the GoFundMe to support Hamlin’s...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Team owners on Friday approved a plan for AFC playoff seeding and game locations put forward Thursday night by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Bengals organization is justifiably unhappy about it. The plan, per Goodell, ostensibly “addresses the most significant potential equitable issues” and “minimize[s] competitive inequities”...
League-wide support for Damar Hamlin to be on display this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The support and love for Damar Hamlin have been evident all week, and it will be on full display across NFL stadiums this weekend. The league announced how each team can honor the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety in Week 18. Teams will have the option to...
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Demar Hamlin, UC Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bars and restaurants at The Banks will donate proceeds from purchased drinks before and after Sunday’s Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens to support Demar Hamlin and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center. Fans can also donate to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation by scanning the QR code...
NFL teams take to the field and show their support for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, NFL teams returned to the field to play Saturday and honored the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety. The league announced on Friday several ways teams could show their support for Hamlin including the...
Damar Hamlin’s injury impacts football family

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple who are Bengals season ticket holders say that the sadness and anxiety they felt seeing Damar Hamlin’s collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night reminded them of losing their son. Lisa Britt and her husband Tommy say they lost their 23-year-old son, Tommy Britt Jr....
NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals superfan Jim Foster says the NFL made fans at Paycor Stadium take down signs critical of Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Ravens game on Sunday. Foster tweeted about the situation during the game. He was adamant that the call came from the league offices in New...
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
Bengals avoid coin flip drama with win; playoff picture set

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals (12-4) overcame the Ravens (10-7) Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium in a wonky 27-16 win that would be far more concerning were the team not coming off the most emotional week in memory. The Bengals are now locked into the No. 3 seed in the...
Bengals to host Bills at Paycor next season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills will return to Paycor Stadium to face the Bengals in the 2023-24 regular season, FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch confirms. The matchup is likely to be a highly anticipated, and emotional game, given the events surrounding the latest game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
