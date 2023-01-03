Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin salutes Bengals’ Higgins in show of support
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin acknowledged the support of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins Sunday during the Bengals-Ravens game. It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled before the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night. Hamlin and Higgins collided and went to the ground. Hamlin then...
Fox 19
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
Fox 19
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ve been watching the toy fundraiser started by Damar Hamlin increase in donations each day. Now, there is another fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills fans to support a charity for Bengals’ Tee Higgins. Millions of dollars have been donated to the GoFundMe to support Hamlin’s...
Fox 19
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Team owners on Friday approved a plan for AFC playoff seeding and game locations put forward Thursday night by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Bengals organization is justifiably unhappy about it. The plan, per Goodell, ostensibly “addresses the most significant potential equitable issues” and “minimize[s] competitive inequities”...
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Fox 19
League-wide support for Damar Hamlin to be on display this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The support and love for Damar Hamlin have been evident all week, and it will be on full display across NFL stadiums this weekend. The league announced how each team can honor the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety in Week 18. Teams will have the option to...
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, speaks with Bills teammates: NFL insider
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin talked Friday morning with his Bills teammates as his breathing tube is now out, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The news Friday is yet another positive sign in Hamlin’s recovery. On Thursday, University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors gave an update on...
Fox 19
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Demar Hamlin, UC Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bars and restaurants at The Banks will donate proceeds from purchased drinks before and after Sunday’s Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens to support Demar Hamlin and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center. Fans can also donate to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation by scanning the QR code...
Fox 19
NFL teams take to the field and show their support for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, NFL teams returned to the field to play Saturday and honored the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety. The league announced on Friday several ways teams could show their support for Hamlin including the...
Fox 19
NFL commissioner posts letter to fans regarding Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s progress
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posted a statement to football fans regarding Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s progress since his cardiac arrest on Monday night. Goodall says that every NFL team member will be wearing “Love Damar 3″ T-shirts during warmups this weekend to show...
Fox 19
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV/Gray News) - Indianapolis has reportedly turned down an NFL request to host this year’s AFC championship game. KCTV reports that Indianapolis was one of the multiple cities being considered by the NFL to host the AFC championship game under a proposal approved Friday by the league. However,...
Fox 19
LIVE UPDATES: Bengals’ Mixon celebrates touchdown with coin flip
This story will be updated throughout the game. Find older updates below. UPDATE 14:12 2Q: Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase plucked a Joe Burrow pass out of the air in the end zone at the beginning of the second quarter, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 17-0. Burrow hasn’t looked...
Fox 19
Fans confident ‘Who Dey’ spirit will return to Paycor Stadium on Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, meaning thousands of season-ticket holders will find themselves back in the same seats from which six days prior they gazed down upon Damar Hamlin’s injury. Some are wary about reviving the trauma of that experience.
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s injury impacts football family
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple who are Bengals season ticket holders say that the sadness and anxiety they felt seeing Damar Hamlin’s collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night reminded them of losing their son. Lisa Britt and her husband Tommy say they lost their 23-year-old son, Tommy Britt Jr....
Fox 19
NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals superfan Jim Foster says the NFL made fans at Paycor Stadium take down signs critical of Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Ravens game on Sunday. Foster tweeted about the situation during the game. He was adamant that the call came from the league offices in New...
Fox 19
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
Fox 19
Bengals avoid coin flip drama with win; playoff picture set
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals (12-4) overcame the Ravens (10-7) Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium in a wonky 27-16 win that would be far more concerning were the team not coming off the most emotional week in memory. The Bengals are now locked into the No. 3 seed in the...
Fox 19
Bengals Game Day: What you need to know, from weather to Damar Hamlin tributes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals wrap up the regular season Sunday with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. It starts at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are officially AFC North champs for the second consecutive year, a first in franchise history. They still need a win...
Fox 19
Bengals to host Bills at Paycor next season
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills will return to Paycor Stadium to face the Bengals in the 2023-24 regular season, FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch confirms. The matchup is likely to be a highly anticipated, and emotional game, given the events surrounding the latest game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
