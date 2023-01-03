ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

KTLO

MH girls finish 2nd, boys end up 3rd at Batesville swim meet

The Mountain Home High School swim teams saw their first action of 2023 in a meet at Batesville on Saturday. The Lady Bombers finished second behind Russellville. Peeka Traver won the 50-yard freestyle and was second in the 500-yard freestyle, and Kendra McLean won the breaststroke and ended up second in the 100-yard freestyle. In addition, McLean, Ayla Horn, Reagan Hawkins and Naomi Wiggins won the 200-yard freestyle relay.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
KTLO

Williams scores 16, Troy knocks off Arkansas State

TROY, Ala. (AP) – Zay Williams scored 16 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 66-54 on Saturday night. Williams shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Trojans (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Turner scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Christyon Eugene shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.
TROY, AL
Kait 8

Highway closures due to high water

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas

Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
ARKANSAS STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday. As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. The total number sits at 9,747...
ARKANSAS STATE
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Flooding and evacuations in Region 8

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given. According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding. He said that boats are being used...
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Ark. partners with Google to expand access to state programs

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California (Shutterstock) via Arkansas Business. Arkansas has launched a project with Google aimed at increasing access and utilization of state programs, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday. The state will deploy CiviForm, an open-source tool that makes it easier for residents to apply to programs online....
ARKANSAS STATE

