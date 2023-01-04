Bills: Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement', remains in critical condition in ICU

Cincinnati, Ohio (WGR 550) - Nearly two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and needed to be administered CPR before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the team released the latest update with regards to its second-year player:

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.

"He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

This latest update is another significant sign of improvement on the health condition of Hamlin from Monday night's medical emergency. The Bills stated Tuesday afternoon that Hamlin was still in critical condition in the ICU at UC Medical Center, but had nothing more to report on his status.

It was in the early morning hours of Tuesday where the Bills had originally revealed that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit made in the first quarter of their game against the Bengals.

The play occurred with just under six minutes remaining in the opening quarter after Hamlin made an open-field tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Shortly after getting up from the tackle he just made, the 24-year-old collapsed to the ground, prompting the attention of medical personnel and professionals from the Bills and Bengals.

After being administered CPR and an AED (Automated External Defibrilator) for several minutes, Hamlin was eventually taken off the field by ambulance and transported to the hospital.

More than an hour after the medical emergency took place, the decision was made by the NFL to suspend the rest of the game.

Hamlin is in his second season with the Bills after being drafted in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

In 29 career games with the Bills, Hamlin has registered 93 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. Due to an injury to safety Micah Hyde earlier in the year, Hamlin was the primary guy filling in for the veteran, who is slated to miss the rest of the 2022 season.

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday announcing the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week, and no decision has been made about resuming the contest at a later date. In addition, there will be no changes to the rest of the regular season schedule for this week.

Buffalo is next slated to play the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST in Orchard Park

While some Bills players, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, had made the trip to the hospital to be with Hamlin after the medical emergency, all Bills players ended up returning to Buffalo with the team early Tuesday morning.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing story...