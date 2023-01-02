Read full article on original website
One of the predictions for 2023 is a technology that does not even exist yet
A virtual displayPhoto byRedo-sanchez; CC-BY-SA-4.0 It's all about the metaverse for 2023. Almost every major technology firm is hyping up the metaverse for 2023 and beyond.
Startup Companies in Israel 2011-2021
Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released data on the state of startup companies in Israel during the period of 2011-2021. The data shows that overall, Israel Startup Nation did well during this period, which includes the worldwide Covid shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. The period does not include 2022 which was a dismal year for businesses the world over.
Top 5 Israel Startup Nation Startup Stories for December
Here are the 5 biggest Israel Startup Nation stories about startups from December, from Snyk to Luminescent. Snyk Raised $196.5 Million – Even Qatar Invested. Snyk, an Israeli cybersecurity startup in the field of cloud native application security, raised $196.5 million in a Series G investment led by QIA (Qatar Investment Authority). While this was a whopping sum, it left the company with a valuation of only $7.4 billion. This after Snyk looked to holding an $8.5 billion IPO just one year ago.
marktechpost.com
ML.NET 3.0 Leverages Intel oneDAL Library to Boost Machine Learning Model Training Performance
Microsoft recently released the .NET Cross-Platform Machine Learning Framework ML.NET New Edition 3.0, which includes a number of hard body acceleration enhancements that enable programmers to utilize resource acceleration calculations during training fully. To improve machine learning workload efficiency, developers can now install the most recent ML.NET 3.0 and Intel oneDAL(oneAPI Data Analytics Library) beta kit.
Israel Investing Millions in New National research institute in energy storage
Bar-Ilan University and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology have won a call published by the Ministry of Energy for the establishment of a national research institute in the field of energy storage. The aim of the institute is to encourage Israel’s energy sector to take a leap forward in response to national strategic challenges, with an eye toward global applications, as well as to train cadres of future experts in the field and facilitate the transfer of innovative technologies from the academic environment to industry.
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper From UC Berkeley Presents A General Navigation Model (GNM) From An Aggregated Multirobot Dataset To Drive Any Robot
Although their presence is not as significant as projected by Sci-Fi movies from the 90s, robots are becoming essential in our daily lives with various applications in various industries and settings. For example, in the healthcare industry, robots are used for surgeries, dispensing medication, and assisting with rehabilitation. In the transportation industry, self-driving cars are beginning to become more widespread. Robots are also used in various other settings, such as agriculture, construction, and even household chores. As technology advances, we can expect more robots to be used in our daily lives.
AI: Revolutionizing the Way We Live and Work
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work. At its core, AI refers to the development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence, such as learning, decision-making, and problem-solving. While the concept of AI has been around for decades, recent advances in technology and data processing have led to significant progress in the field, and AI is now being applied in a wide range of industries and applications.
The Microsoft-Activision deal gives Lina Khan a $69 billion problem in 2023. Defeating it will set the tone on Big Tech deals for years to come.
The FTC chair has made Big Tech her prime target, though Microsoft's purchase of "Call of Duty" developer Activision will throw up serious challenges.
A Primer On The AI Economy
Each time a new business ecosystem forms, we have to ask a simple question: where's value created?. And once we are able to classify the ecosystem based on where value is created we can ask: how's value captured?. From the above, we understand the business models building on top of...
2023 3D Printing Predictions: Software and Automation
The next phase of additive manufacturing (AM) advancement may be less related to hardware and more driven by software, as new tools are used to organize and integrate fleets of 3D printers and/or 3D printing robots within production workflows. This will be complemented by any number of pre- and post-processing robots that also automate the laborious and costly steps that take place before and after the actual printing process.
Atmosic and Energous Announce Updated Evaluation Kit with Support for the Newly Announced AirFuel Wireless Power Intelligent Transfer Standard
SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based power for wireless networks, today announced a new software update for their Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit featuring Atmosic’s energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter. The kit update now supports the recently announced AirFuel Alliance RF Wireless Power and Charging Standard to further enable the adoption and interoperability of radio frequency (RF) as a power source in addition to data communications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005028/en/ Example Application: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates, but battery maintenance can lead to new problems. RF infrastructures used to provide screen updates can also provide the energy used to power the ESL. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hrish Lotlikar of SuperWorld Talks to us about Emerging Technologies Interacting with Virtual Experiences
Virtual experiences have become the next big thing that offers all kinds of utility to the Web3 space. So much so that the Metaverse is seen as the perfect economy for all things crypto, blockchain, and NFT. In order to get there though, new ways and means help people find...
Machine learning for industrial processes: Forecasting amine emissions from a carbon capture plant
One of the main environmental impacts of amine-based carbon capture processes is the emission of the solvent into the atmosphere. To understand how these emissions are affected by the intermittent operation of a power plant, we performed stress tests on a plant operating with a mixture of two amines, 2-amino-2-methyl-1-propanol and piperazine (CESAR1). To forecast the emissions and model the impact of interventions, we developed a machine learning model. Our model showed that some interventions have opposite effects on the emissions of the components of the solvent. Thus, mitigation strategies required for capture plants operating on a single component solvent (e.g., monoethanolamine) need to be reconsidered if operated using a mixture of amines. Amine emissions from a solvent-based carbon capture plant are an example of a process that is too complex to be described by conventional process models. We, therefore, expect that our approach can be more generally applied.
MIT's new in-space manufacturing method requires only a silicone skin and resin
It's all part of an in-space manufacturing initiative that could drastically reduce costs for future space missions.
NeuroLogica Announces a Research Partnership with the University of Dundee Using State-of-the-Art Photon Counting Detector Technology
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- NeuroLogica Corp., a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., announced a partnership with The University of Dundee in Scotland, United Kingdom, to collaborate on research using the OmniTom ® Elite with Photon Counting Detector (PCD) computed tomography (CT) imaging technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005024/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon Cloud Can Store DNA Information
Amazon’s cloud data service AWS recently launched Amazon Omics, a tool designed to help researchers and doctors store and analyze sequences of DNA, RNA, and proteins. The service is directed toward the increasingly digitalized world of healthcare, making the categorizing of huge strands of omic data easier. In simplified...
CommScope Announces New 'HomeVantage' Line of Open-Sourced, Carrier Grade Wi-Fi Gateways - CES 2023
CommScope has announced a new line of carrier grade Wi-Fi gateways based on open-sourced firmware powered by the RDK and OpenWrt developer communities. The Hickory, N.C.-based technology company is unveiling its new devices at CES in Las Vegas this week, as headquarters still works, to try to spin off the slumping CommScope Home Networks division.
Wireless electronics can power trillions of IoT sensors. Here's how
How great it would have been if your smartphone, laptop, car, and home appliances could interact and share information with one another all the time —- to make your life more comfortable and easy-going. This exciting possibility can be turned into reality via the Internet of Things (IoT), a...
Telemedicine and Connectivity to Drive Material Innovation in the Near Future
Scientists have developed a promising new weapon in the war against hospital-acquired infections. UCLA specialists are fine-tuning an anti-microbial barrier they created for implantable medical devices using zwitterionic material and ultraviolet light. Zwitterionic substances are comprised of molecules that possess an equal amount of cationic and anionic groups, thereby rendering them electrically neutral.
The Era of AI and The Spatial Web: What It All Means - Part 1
Deep Learning Language Models vs. Cognitive Science. The pioneering goal of Artificial Intelligence has been to understand how humans think. The original idea was to merge intellectual and computer contributions to learn about cognition. In the 1990s, a shift took place from a knowledge-driven AI approach to a data-driven AI...
