Virginia State

License plate campaign to honor Virginia’s female veterans needs more applications to go before General Assembly

By Isabella Ledonne
NBC 29 News
 3 days ago
The Center Square

Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Calls for Attorney General Jason Miyares to Investigate

Following recent news reports, Governor Glenn Youngkin today called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares. to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was. withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines. for college...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction

It’s gotten a lot easier to gamble in Virginia as the state and local governments chase extra tax dollars from the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing and slots parlors. But that change has come at a cost for Virginians who struggle with impulse control or have a full-blown gambling addiction, according to a bipartisan […] The post Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents

Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems

RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants

Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

State panel announces sculptor of Barbara Johns statue for U.S. Capitol

Steven Weitzman, a sculptor whose works include a bronze of Frederick Douglass for the U.S. Capitol, will sculpt Virginia’s statue of teenage civil rights heroine Barbara Johns for the Statuary Hall collection. The Johns statue will replace Virginia’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the state removed...
VIRGINIA STATE
thewesternhemisphere.org

Get Them Out of Here: Youngkin’s Model Policies Violate the Rights of Trans Students

Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of self harm and suicide. In case you missed it, the Youngkin administration is attacking the basic human rights of Virginia students. Shocker. On September 14th, the governor’s office quietly released new model policies that completely overhaul current, evidence based protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools.
VIRGINIA STATE

