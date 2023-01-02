License plate campaign to honor Virginia’s female veterans needs more applications to go before General Assembly

Read full article on original website
Democrats set legislative priorities for 2023 Virginia General Assembly session
Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly want to pass measures during the upcoming legislative session to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, close "gun loopholes" and increase pay for law enforcement.
Morrissey to keep ‘open mind’ on abortion ban proposals, raising stakes of Virginia special election
Sen. Joe Morrissey told 8News Wednesday that he's going to keep an "open mind" on the measures put forward, including Youngkin's 15-week abortion ban proposal.
Virginia Attorney General Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Elite Magnet School
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a two-part investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology (TJ), a prestigious magnet school in Fairfax County frequently recognized as one of the top public high schools in the country. Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights would dig into whether...
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health receives $1.2M to reduce infections throughout Virginia’s long-term care facilities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health received $1.2 million in grant money to reduce COVID-19 infections, expanding the work it did in nursing homes. The funds will help support infection control and facilities, as well as assist the long-term care facilities with collaborations across Virginia. “This grant is to create...
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Calls for Attorney General Jason Miyares to Investigate
Following recent news reports, Governor Glenn Youngkin today called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares. to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was. withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines. for college...
The way this Virginia Civil Rights icon will soon be honored in the U.S. Captiol
For Joan Johns Cobbs and her brothers, Wednesday morning marked a big step forward in making a larger-than-life tribute to their sister a reality.
Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction
It’s gotten a lot easier to gamble in Virginia as the state and local governments chase extra tax dollars from the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing and slots parlors. But that change has come at a cost for Virginians who struggle with impulse control or have a full-blown gambling addiction, according to a bipartisan […] The post Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems
RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax representing VB mass shooting victims' families
Attorney and Former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Justin Fairfax said he is now representing families of victims murdered in the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
thenewsprogress.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Franklin News Post
State panel announces sculptor of Barbara Johns statue for U.S. Capitol
Steven Weitzman, a sculptor whose works include a bronze of Frederick Douglass for the U.S. Capitol, will sculpt Virginia’s statue of teenage civil rights heroine Barbara Johns for the Statuary Hall collection. The Johns statue will replace Virginia’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the state removed...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears torches high school's equity-based rule on merit awards: 'This is not America'
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears reacts to a top Virginia high school delaying notifying students of merit awards on 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday.
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights
A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.
thewesternhemisphere.org
Get Them Out of Here: Youngkin’s Model Policies Violate the Rights of Trans Students
Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of self harm and suicide. In case you missed it, the Youngkin administration is attacking the basic human rights of Virginia students. Shocker. On September 14th, the governor’s office quietly released new model policies that completely overhaul current, evidence based protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vows to probe 'heinous cover-ups' at state schools: 'I'm not going away'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday to break down two key school scandals that have riddled The Old Dominion State.
Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians
A Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round.
