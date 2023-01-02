Read full article on original website
Microsoft to invest in autonomous trucking startup Gatik -sources
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is in advanced talks to invest in Gatik, a California-based autonomous driving startup, as part of its cloud partnership with the company, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Startup Companies in Israel 2011-2021
Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released data on the state of startup companies in Israel during the period of 2011-2021. The data shows that overall, Israel Startup Nation did well during this period, which includes the worldwide Covid shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. The period does not include 2022 which was a dismal year for businesses the world over.
Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nic Szerman lost his job at Meta Platforms (META.O) in November, just two months after joining full-time, falling victim to a sweeping 13% reduction of its workforce as the advertising market cratered.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel Investing Millions in New National research institute in energy storage
Bar-Ilan University and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology have won a call published by the Ministry of Energy for the establishment of a national research institute in the field of energy storage. The aim of the institute is to encourage Israel’s energy sector to take a leap forward in response to national strategic challenges, with an eye toward global applications, as well as to train cadres of future experts in the field and facilitate the transfer of innovative technologies from the academic environment to industry.
Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?
Ellison joined the Alameda team as a trader in 2018 and became its co-CEO in 2021. She now faces seven counts related to fraud and money laundering.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Worst Year for U.S. Markets Since 2008
The year 2022 is now over and no one is happier about that than American stock brokers. This is because the year 2002 was the worst for U.S. stock markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P all ending with huge losses. On the last day of trading...
csengineermag.com
Cortec Corporation USA Acquires 100% Ownership of Cortec Southeast Asia Technologies Pvt Ltd. in Singapore from Joint Venture Partner
Cortec® Corporation, the global leader in VpCI®/MCI® corrosion control technologies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cortec® Southeast Asia (CSEA) offices in Singapore. CSEA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cortec® Corporation. This development promises to improve service and support to customers in Southeast Asia due to a direct connection with Cortec® headquarters in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
PV Tech
SolarEdge acquires UK IoT company Hark Systems
Israel-headquartered smart energy technology company SolarEdge has acquired the entire share capital of UK-based Hark Systems, an energy analytics and internet of things (IoT) company. SolarEdge said that the acquisition will enable it to offer its corporate and industrial (C&I) customers increased capacity to manage their energy assets. Hark offers...
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
ceoworld.biz
Developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem to create a global start-up
India’s start-up economy is accelerating and has witnessed significant activities on multiple fronts, including the founding of new start-ups. The amount of funding, the number of investment rounds, the influx of global investors, the development of regulatory infrastructure, and internationalization in the last decade have witnessed geometric progress. India...
gamblingnews.com
Former RSI CEO Greg Carlin Launches New Casino Startup G2 Gaming
After announcing he would resign from his position as chief executive officer at Rush Street Interactive in January 2022, casino industry veteran Greg Carlin has announced a fresh project up his sleeve. The new casino startup is called G2 Gaming, LLC and will rely on Carlin’s two and a half decades of experience in the field to pursue “endless opportunity across the gaming spectrum”.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can I transfer my H-1B to my new startup in 2023?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel Innovation Authority EstablishesInfrastructure for Fermentation of Microorganisms for Nutrients
As part of the Israel national operational plan led by the Israel Innovation Authority, to maintain and expand the strength of its developmental ecosystem in the field of alternative proteins, the Authority has announced a new RFP for the establishment of infrastructures for precision fermentation of microorganisms to develop alternative proteins.
coingeek.com
SmartLedger turns its attention to the Middle East, launches new hub in Dubai
Blockchain distribution channel SmartLedger has launched a new hub in Dubai as part of efforts to expand its offerings to new terrains. The new hub, dubbed “Blockchain Smart Technologies,” will operate as SmartLedger’s subsidiary covering North Africa, The Middle East, South East Asia, and India. Creating a new entity in Dubai will offer SmartLedger many benefits, including a wider reach to previously untapped markets.
CoinTelegraph
Fanatic sells 60% stake in Candy Digital amid ‘imploding NFT market’
Sports merchandise firm Fanatics is divesting its stake in nonfungible token (NFT) company Candy Digital as confidence in the asset class wanes. On Jan. 4, it was reported that Michael Rubin’s sports company Fanatics was offloading its majority 60% stake in the NFT startup. Fanatics was founded in 2011...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Made-in-Israel Quantum Computer Coming Soon
The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced the formation of the largest consortium in its history, with the aim of developing Israel’s quantum computing technologies. The new project comes with a budget of NIS 115 million ($33 million). So, what is quantum computing anyway? Well, IBM explains that quantum computing...
nftplazas.com
BMW Teases NFTs with Blockchain Powered Loyalty Program
Car manufacturers seem to be in a love affair with blockchain technology and all its associated products, such as NFTs, these days. From KIA to Rolls Royce, we’ve seen everyone getting in on the action. The latest addition to this club is BMW, which has announced its new loyalty program based on blockchain technology.
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner: Omri Hurwitz Startup Blogger of The Year
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. It really shows you what consistent work can do. I am super grateful to be able to interview and talk to amazing Entrepreneurs, Startups, VCs, and other leaders in the tech ecosystem, and this award is a great indication of the amazing effects of collaborations.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Bank of Israel Raises Interest Rate by 0.5%
The Monetary Committee of the Bank of Israel (BOI) raised the interest rate Monday by 0.5 percentage points to 3.75%. The main reason for the new raise in rates was the continuing problems with inflation. Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron commented on the decision explaining that...
