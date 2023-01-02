Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Martinez moves into second round
Spaniard Pedro Martinez beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Martinez, ranked No 62, will face No 4 seed Sebastian Baez next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis...
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Griekspoor advances to second round
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor defeated Spaniard Jaume Munar, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Italian Marco Cecchinato and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next.
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Cecchinato makes second round
Italian Marco Cecchinato moved into the second round of the Pune Open by winning against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Cecchinato, ranked No 101, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, hard, USD 713.495,...
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Khachanov moves into second round
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 8 seed, beat Argentinian Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play Jack Draper next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, hard, USD...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Carballes Baena eliminated before the quarter-finals
Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. In the previous round of the...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Čilić reaches quarter-finals
Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Carballes Baena, ranked No...
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Griekspoor books spot in last eight
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor reached the last 8 of the Pune Open by defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena next.
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Bonzi upsets third seed Ruusuvuoiri to make quarter-finals
Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to reach the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face the winner of the match between Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Karatsev through to last eight
Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Pune Open by defeating Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8) at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Karatsev, ranked No 59, will play Spaniard Pedro Martinez next. Ahead of his victory, the...
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
tennismajors.com
Dhamne, 15, is the second youngest player to play on the ATP Tour
Only 15 years old and 4 days but already making history. Indian player Manas Dhamne became the second youngest player to play a match on the ATP Tour when he set foot at the Pune event to play against American player Michael Mmoh (ranked 113). Only Noam Behr proved more precocious by qualifying in Tel Aviv at 14 years old and 360 days.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
tennismajors.com
Swiatek doubles up as Poland reach semi-finals of United Cup
Iga Swiatek has been smiling her way through Poland’s United Cup campaign and the world No 1 had every reason to on Wednesday as she won her singles and doubles matches to send her country through to the semi-finals of the inaugural event. First Swiatek brushed aside Martina Trevisan...
tennismajors.com
Venus Williams wins her first match since Wimbledon 2021
At 42 years old, and 29 years after her first professional match, Venus Williams remains competitive. That’s the message she just sent to the other players on the WTA Tour by beating Katie Volnyets, ranked 114th in the world, 7-6 (4), 6-2. This is the American’s first singles victory...
