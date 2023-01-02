ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Martinez moves into second round

Spaniard Pedro Martinez beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Martinez, ranked No 62, will face No 4 seed Sebastian Baez next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis...
tennismajors.com

Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Griekspoor advances to second round

Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor defeated Spaniard Jaume Munar, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Italian Marco Cecchinato and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next.
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Cecchinato makes second round

Italian Marco Cecchinato moved into the second round of the Pune Open by winning against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Cecchinato, ranked No 101, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, hard, USD 713.495,...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Khachanov moves into second round

Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 8 seed, beat Argentinian Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play Jack Draper next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Carballes Baena eliminated before the quarter-finals

Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. In the previous round of the...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals

Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Čilić reaches quarter-finals

Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Carballes Baena, ranked No...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Griekspoor books spot in last eight

Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor reached the last 8 of the Pune Open by defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena next.
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Bonzi upsets third seed Ruusuvuoiri to make quarter-finals

Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to reach the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face the winner of the match between Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Karatsev through to last eight

Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Pune Open by defeating Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8) at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Karatsev, ranked No 59, will play Spaniard Pedro Martinez next. Ahead of his victory, the...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
tennismajors.com

Dhamne, 15, is the second youngest player to play on the ATP Tour

Only 15 years old and 4 days but already making history. Indian player Manas Dhamne became the second youngest player to play a match on the ATP Tour when he set foot at the Pune event to play against American player Michael Mmoh (ranked 113). Only Noam Behr proved more precocious by qualifying in Tel Aviv at 14 years old and 360 days.
tennismajors.com

Swiatek doubles up as Poland reach semi-finals of United Cup

Iga Swiatek has been smiling her way through Poland’s United Cup campaign and the world No 1 had every reason to on Wednesday as she won her singles and doubles matches to send her country through to the semi-finals of the inaugural event. First Swiatek brushed aside Martina Trevisan...
tennismajors.com

Venus Williams wins her first match since Wimbledon 2021

At 42 years old, and 29 years after her first professional match, Venus Williams remains competitive. That’s the message she just sent to the other players on the WTA Tour by beating Katie Volnyets, ranked 114th in the world, 7-6 (4), 6-2. This is the American’s first singles victory...

