These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty
A grand jury indictment alleging $1.5 million in fraud and embezzlement was unsealed Thursday against a Boone County business owner. The post Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville
Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia restaurant sustains quarter-of-a-million dollars in fire damage
An overnight fire causes $250,000 to a Columbia restaurant. Fire crews were called to the Golden Corral on Clark Lane Saturday night just after 10 p.m. to investigate numerous reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they found significant smoke and fire coming from the restaurant’s roof. Fire personnel...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
kjluradio.com
Three-vehicle crash near Jefferson City's Country Club sends two to the hospital
Four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Jefferson City Country Club. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Dennis Seidner, 72, of Jefferson City, was driving on South Country Club Drive Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of two-oncoming vehicles at Horner Road. Police say both oncoming drivers struck Seidner’s SUV in the passenger side causing heavy damage.
kjluradio.com
Murder conspiracy case against Lake-area real estate agent dismissed
The case against a Lake-area real estate agent, accused of putting a hit out on her ex-mother-in law, is dismissed. Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She was arrested in March of 2021, and, at the time, authorities said a witness had recorded a conversation in which Bauman agreed to pay $1,500 to hire individuals to kill her ex’s mother. Court documents said Bauman believed the intended victim was interfering in her relationship with her children.
Funeral Announcements for January 2, 2022
Memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hausam, 95, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Broadway Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Carolyn V. Baker, 82, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday,...
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release. Clint Alexander Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On July 28, 2022, Doll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing The post Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 19-year-old Columbia man accused of accidentally killing his best friend pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday at the Boone County Courthouse. A sentencing hearing for Shawn Long is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Long allegedly told police in January 2022 that he picked up the gun and The post Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
kjluradio.com
Callaway County pair arrested with methamphetamine during recent drug bust
Two people are arrested during a drug raid in Callaway County. Justin Thurston, 39, was taken into custody early Friday morning in the Fulton area. He’s facing a possible charge of possession of a controlled substance. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Atterberry, 37, was arrested on the same charge. Callaway County deputies...
Baby dies from December crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A baby girl died on Dec. 20 following a one-vehicle crash in Osage County on Dec. 19. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near Highway 133. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after The post Baby dies from December crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested when fire uncovers large marijuana growing operation in Gasonade County
Two people are arrested after a fire reveals a large marijuana growing operation in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to a residential fire in the 3400 block of Pump Station Road, near Owensville, early Tuesday morning. After the fire was put out, authorities searched the property and found 413 marijuana plants, about five pounds of processed marijuana, and 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
