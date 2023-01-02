Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months
Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
one37pm.com
Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?
Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic
WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
wtatennis.com
Gauff, Fernandez into Auckland quarterfinals; Raducanu, Venus Williams ousted
In a showdown between two of the most decorated American players of this decade so far, No.1 seed Coco Gauff defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic. After lengthy rain delays eventually forced the entirety of this match...
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
iheart.com
Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Multiple Forms Of Cancer
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced that she's been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer in a statement obtained by the WTA Tour's official website on Monday (January 2). “This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas exorcises Coric memories with thrilling victory in another epic
Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in another epic battle with Borna Coric on Wednesday. This time he came out a winner, just. It was at the 2020 US Open that Tsitsipas suffered one of his most difficult losses, squandering six match points as he was beaten by Coric in the second round. It was a defeat that lingered.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Korda reaches second round
American Sebastian Korda won against Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Korda, ranked No 33, will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, hard, USD 642.735,...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Martinez moves into second round
Spaniard Pedro Martinez beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Martinez, ranked No 62, will face No 4 seed Sebastian Baez next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Krajinovic moves into quarter-finals
Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Pune Open by edging out American Michael Mmoh 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Krajinovic, ranked No 54, will face Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi next. The Serb edged out Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Korda advances to quarter-finals
American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Sebi starting strong 💪. Sebastian Korda remains undefeated against Bautista Augut with a 6-4 6-4 triumph at #AdeliadeTennis. pic.twitter.com/3mHqzdG9lz. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Nishioka reaches last eight
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the last eight of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Nishioka, ranked No 36, will face the winner of the match between American Marcos Giron and Australian Alexei Popyrin next. In the...
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth
Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.
Post Register
Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
