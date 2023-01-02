ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months

Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
one37pm.com

Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?

Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
tennisuptodate.com

Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round

Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic

WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
tennismajors.com

Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
wtatennis.com

Gauff, Fernandez into Auckland quarterfinals; Raducanu, Venus Williams ousted

In a showdown between two of the most decorated American players of this decade so far, No.1 seed Coco Gauff defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic. After lengthy rain delays eventually forced the entirety of this match...
iheart.com

Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Multiple Forms Of Cancer

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced that she's been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer in a statement obtained by the WTA Tour's official website on Monday (January 2). “This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for...
tennismajors.com

Tsitsipas exorcises Coric memories with thrilling victory in another epic

Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in another epic battle with Borna Coric on Wednesday. This time he came out a winner, just. It was at the 2020 US Open that Tsitsipas suffered one of his most difficult losses, squandering six match points as he was beaten by Coric in the second round. It was a defeat that lingered.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Korda reaches second round

American Sebastian Korda won against Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Korda, ranked No 33, will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, hard, USD 642.735,...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Martinez moves into second round

Spaniard Pedro Martinez beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Martinez, ranked No 62, will face No 4 seed Sebastian Baez next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Krajinovic moves into quarter-finals

Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Pune Open by edging out American Michael Mmoh 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Krajinovic, ranked No 54, will face Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi next. The Serb edged out Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Korda advances to quarter-finals

American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Sebi starting strong 💪. Sebastian Korda remains undefeated against Bautista Augut with a 6-4 6-4 triumph at #AdeliadeTennis. pic.twitter.com/3mHqzdG9lz. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Nishioka reaches last eight

Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the last eight of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Nishioka, ranked No 36, will face the winner of the match between American Marcos Giron and Australian Alexei Popyrin next. In the...
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth

Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.
Post Register

Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

