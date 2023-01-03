ESPN's Ryan Clark praised for 'empathy and humanity' after Damar Hamlin collapse, was uniquely qualified to speak on matter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday took to social media for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he said Saturday evening. "The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO