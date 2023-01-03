ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK

By Hal Bidlack
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsXUV_0k1cA2Ha00
Hal Bidlack

Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.

Rather, the military leadership of the United States has, for the past two decades at least, understood better than many civilian sectors in our society how important environmental issues are to national defense. Many security issues, often driven or exacerbated by climate change, threaten our military operations. The DOD wisely decided it is better to get ahead of such issues than to try to catch up later. For example, as rising ocean levels slowly but surely put various naval facilities at risk, the Navy is proactively raising dock levels and is taking other steps to mitigate that impact of climate change. Overall, the military is being proactive and is getting out in front on climate change dangers.

Which, of course, brings us to plastic and paper bags in Colorado.

A recent Colorado Politics story reported on a new law took effect last Sunday. House Bill 21-1162 mandates most businesses that use plastic or paper bags start charging a 10-cent fee for every bag used by a customer. The goal is to get Coloradans ready for 2024, when single-use bags are banned entirely. For the next year, you can pay a dime per bag, but the hope is you as a consumer will get fed up with the fee and start using reusable bags (which the smart businesses will have ready for sale at every checkout counter). Those bags will eventually pay for themselves.

Sixty percent of those dimes will go to the local city and/or county government, and 40% will go to the retailer involved to help cover new costs as we transition to the new single-use-bag-free world.

So, just as the military is trying to get ahead of things, Gov. Jared Polis and the state legislature are to be commended for getting Colorado on that same forward-thinking path when it comes to environmental concerns.

Back when I was a kid growing up in Michigan, the state government there passed a law banning the use of soda and pop cans and bottles that couldn’t be reused, and levied a 10-cent per-bottle fee, collected when you made your purchase. So, if you bought a six-pack of soda, you paid an extra $0.60 at check out. Each store was then required to have a system set up that allowed the customers to bring their empties back and to then collect their 60-cent refund. The idea was littering (largely made up of plastic and glass bottles) would go down, as people would want their deposit back, and that even if some cans and bottles were tossed, other folks would start collecting the “free” containers and return them to a retailer to collect the deposits.

That system worked great, even with a few rough spots when first implemented. I would expect Colorado retailers to have similar growing pains, but ultimately bringing your own reusable bags to the grocery store will be as natural as bottle deposits are to folks in Michigan today.

One measure of whether a new law is too extreme is to look at how the businesses involved have reacted. Giant retailers, like Walmart and King Soopers are already ahead of the game and have professed strong support for the new law. They believe it will help them reach their own corporate goals of reducing emissions significantly in coming years. So how radical can an idea be, if Walmart is on board?

The dime fee is an important step in helping Coloradans understand the full cost of the products they buy. Back when I was in grad school, I learned roughly 11% of the cost of a product is to cover the back-end expenses of eventually disposing of the item and its packaging. I’m sure many of you recently opened over-packaged Christmas gifts. Often that is done to reduce theft (bigger boxes are harder to steal) but such packaging increases the environmental fingerprint of the product involved. By asking consumers to pay a dime a bag, they are really asked to cover the costs of the products they are buying, post-purchase. And that’s a good idea.

I commend Gov. Polis and our legislators for their courage in passing the bag-fee law. It is good for Colorado, and it is good for the retailers involved. And, like most folks, I fully expect to find myself paying a dime a bag from time to time when I forget my reusable bags. But that experience will hopefully get my brain re-wired to remembering to bring my own bags.

Hopefully, a year from now, we’ll transition away from single-use bags quietly and without too many folks even noticing.

Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Comments / 15

BYEBYEAmerica
4d ago

I am all for eliminating the plastic bags. I wonder why Obama, with his security clearance, knew about rising sea levels but, bought ocean front property anyway.🤔

Reply(1)
6
Jerry Doyle
4d ago

My issue is bags were a courtesy of the store, customer service. We don't get a refund on the bag when we return it, like you do a can or bottle. As a teenager they told us, plastic bags are better they destroy less trees but paper bags were for the most part biodegradable. Now 40 years later plastic bags are destroying rivers and lakes. It reminds me kinda of when they said sugar is bad, then they discovered the substitute was growing 3 ears on mice.

Reply
6
Gladys Kravitz
4d ago

no matter what the United States does......India and China are NOT recyclers......so the rest of the world can recycle until the end of time and it won't make a difference....when TWO large countries are NOT helping. in 50 years 00.1 percent of landfills has improved ....that is NOT even a FULL percentage of change AFTER 50 years ..... fighting a losing battle here folks

Reply
3
Related
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado House GOP caucus makes staff changes

The Colorado House Republican caucus is changing up its staff leadership team for the 2023 session. Nick Sands has taken over as chief of staff, replacing Jonathan Finer. Finer was on Tuesday named vice president of pro-school choice group Ready Colorado. Sands began as a legislative aide to Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, for the 2020 session. ...
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days

There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

TABOR at 30: Colorado’s salvation or doom | SONDERMANN

Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR for short, has now reached full-fledged adult status, having been part of the State Constitution for 30 years. Time goes by. Many of us of some gray hairs recall the shock of TABOR’s 1992 passage. Three decades later, it is as much a part of the Colorado landscape as Pikes Peak or the Flatirons.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

By switching vote at 11th hour, Lauren Boebert helps Kevin McCarthy win speaker's gavel

After voting for rival candidates for House speaker 13 times over four days, Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert helped hand the gavel to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy by voting "present" late Friday night. The procedural move by Boebert and a pair of fellow McCarthy critics allowed the California Republican to finally win the chamber's top spot in a historic 15th roll call vote after dramatic twists and turns stretched the proceedings past midnight in Washington, D.C. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Time to embrace your inner Beetdigger | Vince Bzdek

The day every January when cattle roam the streets of Denver always brings back my younger days in Brush, Colorado, home of the Beetdiggers (which, I would humbly argue, has to be best-named sports mascot in the state.) Seeing those longhorns navigate those skyscrapers reminds me of one particular Brush...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Coloradans Neguse, Boebert take spotlight as House Republicans' speaker election drags on

U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Lauren Boebert briefly took center stage Thursday when the Colorado lawmakers nominated candidates for House speaker as Republicans failed for a third day to agree on a leader for the GOP-controlled chamber. Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, and Boebert, a Silt Republican, were among the House members-elect who took turns at the microphone during a series of votes amid an ongoing standoff between Republicans who back GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and 20 of their conservative colleagues, who voted on ballot after...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
KXRM

Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy