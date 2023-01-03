ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you

OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
KTVU FOX 2

Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area

Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
KTVU FOX 2

Tree trimmers struggle to keep up with storm-related cleanup.

RICHMOND, Calif. - There are some familiar sounds echoing through neighborhoods in the Bay Area, the buzzing and grinding from tools used to get rid of fallen trees. It may not be "music to the ears," but it’s a sound some of us may have to get used to for a while.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
KTVU FOX 2

Millions of gallons of sewage flow into Bay following storms

OAKLAND, Calif. - East Bay Municipal Utility District officials said there were several sewage overflows just before New Year's during the storms, raising concern from Baykepeer, whose environmental nonprofit keeps an eye on the health of the Bay. Three overflows were reported into the San Leandro Creek in Oakland. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach

PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco's downtown sees wettest 10 days since 1871

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is still cleaning up after two days of wind and rain. The National Weather Service says the downtown area has seen its wettest 10 days since 1871. The intersection of Sloat Boulevard and Junipero Serra is now open after being closed most of the day...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

School in Sunol needs supplies after flooding damages campus

SUNOL, Calif. - A school in Sunol was first heavily damaged by floodwaters in last weekend’s storm. Now after surviving Wednesday’s storm, they’re hoping to restart classes on Monday. The school needs to replace some supplies lost in the flooding and is asking for the community’s help.
SUNOL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy