Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you
OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
KTVU FOX 2
Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area
Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area will see brief break in wet weather before more torrential rains
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents weary of rain and waterlogged basements will get a brief reprieve in the wet weather on Friday – only to be met with more storms throughout the weekend and beyond. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said the sun will break through on Friday, although there may...
KTVU FOX 2
Tree trimmers struggle to keep up with storm-related cleanup.
RICHMOND, Calif. - There are some familiar sounds echoing through neighborhoods in the Bay Area, the buzzing and grinding from tools used to get rid of fallen trees. It may not be "music to the ears," but it’s a sound some of us may have to get used to for a while.
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
KTVU FOX 2
The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
KTVU FOX 2
Millions of gallons of sewage flow into Bay following storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - East Bay Municipal Utility District officials said there were several sewage overflows just before New Year's during the storms, raising concern from Baykepeer, whose environmental nonprofit keeps an eye on the health of the Bay. Three overflows were reported into the San Leandro Creek in Oakland. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain picking up again in Bay Area, snow in Tahoe
The rain in the Bay Area will pick up again Thursday, then a short break Friday. Snow and wind is hitting the Tahoe area today.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's downtown sees wettest 10 days since 1871
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is still cleaning up after two days of wind and rain. The National Weather Service says the downtown area has seen its wettest 10 days since 1871. The intersection of Sloat Boulevard and Junipero Serra is now open after being closed most of the day...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Capitola in state of emergency after storm knocks out power, historic wharf
CAPITOLA, Calif. - Residents of Capitola were still without power on Friday and told to evacuate after the atmospheric river slammed their coastal city in Santa Cruz County, where their historic pier was torn apart in the heavy rains and wind. The city council is expected to meet at 4...
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
KTVU FOX 2
School in Sunol needs supplies after flooding damages campus
SUNOL, Calif. - A school in Sunol was first heavily damaged by floodwaters in last weekend’s storm. Now after surviving Wednesday’s storm, they’re hoping to restart classes on Monday. The school needs to replace some supplies lost in the flooding and is asking for the community’s help.
KTVU FOX 2
Flooding is expected to get worse in North Bay, Russian River
The flooding is expected to get worse along the Russian River in the North Bay's Guerneville. Tom Vacar keeps an eye on the rising water.
KTVU FOX 2
Capitola, Seacliff piers in Santa Cruz County torn apart in storm
CAPITOLA, Calif. - Heavy rains and gusting winds ripped through piers in Santa Cruz County, the most visible damage along the coast. Santa Cruz County on Thursday shared photos of the torn-apart historic wooden piers in Capitola and Seacliff State Beach in nearby Aptos. Both piers will be closed until...
KTVU FOX 2
Fallen tree blocks lanes on I-280 in Los Altos hills
Crews worked to clean up a large pine tree blocking lanes of I-280 in the hills of Los Altos, as the entire Bay Area surveys damage from yesterday's storm. KTVU's Roberta Gonzales is live at the scene.
Comments / 0