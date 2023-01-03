Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Heavy rains and snow clobber California and more is on the way
(Reuters) – Yet another “atmospheric river” of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow – the fifth of the weather phenomenon since Christmas – even as the state was being pummeled by storms this weekend, forecasters said. The...
wtaq.com
Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Warming Shelter to Resume Normal Operations Next Week
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh warming shelter will resume its normal operations after the county briefly took over during a staffing shortage. The Day by Day Warming Shelter temporarily transformed into an emergency shelter, operated by Winnebago County employees during a recent cold snap. Day by Day staff...
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Leaders Revisit Passenger Rail Service
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin leaders are once again showing interest in connecting with Amtrak’s Milwaukee-Chicago line. City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, and Oshkosh have asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program. The Corridor ID program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog on Rainbow Drive
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside of a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive in the City of Oshkosh. On January 4 at approximately 2:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to...
wtaq.com
Community Blood Center Issues Urgent Need for A & O Blood Types
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Community Blood Center is urging community members to make lifesaving donations. The center says it has issued an urgent need for A positive, A negative, O positive, and O negative blood types. Eligible blood donors are urged to schedule a blood donation immediately. These...
wtaq.com
DATCP Provides Resources for Farmers Seeking New Careers, Off-Farm Employment
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) makes resources available to farmers who are transitioning to a new career or seeking off-farm employment, including a new job-hunting workbook. The free, self-paced workbook for farmers includes information on setting goals, identifying transferable skills, searching...
wtaq.com
Scott Blevins: The Mindset of a High-Performing Manager
Dairy manager Scott Blevins shares the habits, routines and principles that build his resilience and endurance to stay on top of his game while managing 6,500 cows, 6,600 youngstock and a team of people at Wiese Bros. Farms in Greenleaf, Wisconsin. What you’ll learn:. – Staying physically, mentally and...
wtaq.com
Phoenix ups and downs on the road
The Green Bay Phoenix basketball teams were out on the road for Horizon League play Thursday night. The GB men fell to Purdue Fort Wayne 79-69. The Phoenix got out quickly 7-2 but the Mastadons recovered to lead at the break and stretch the advantage to 20 in the second half where a GB rally came up short. Clarence Cummings III had a season high 23 points for Green Bay. Cade Meyer chipped in with a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Phoenix drop to 2-14 on the season, 1-4 in conference play. They’ll wrap up the road trip at Cleveland State on Saturday.
wtaq.com
Trial for Woman Accused of Shooting Oconto Falls Police Officer Postponed, Again
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The trial for a woman accused of taking a gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer was postponed Friday from March 8 to May 30. Alisha Kocken, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the...
wtaq.com
Fatal Fire Under Investigation
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 54-year-old woman is dead after a Marinette house fire Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., dispatch received multiple reports of a fire in the 200 block of Terrace Avenue. The Marinette Police Department says the woman was inside the home and pronounced dead on...
wtaq.com
Bellevue Woman Arrested For Unfounded 911 Calls
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — In early October, the Brown County Public Safety Communication Center started receiving multiple anonymous 911 calls for service on Seville Dr. in the Village of Bellevue. The complaints ranged from disturbances, drug allegations, and weapons calls. Each call was dispatched on its merit and...
wtaq.com
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
wtaq.com
Former NE Wisconsin Car Dealer Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former car dealer John Solberg was sentenced Thursday to two years, six months in federal prison for defrauding customers. Solberg previously pleaded guilty to a count of mail fraud. Fourteen other counts were dismissed. He will also serve three years on supervised release. Restitution was set at $290,451.57, some of which has already been paid.
wtaq.com
Court-Appointed Doctor Deems Schabusiness Competent to Stand Trial
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A doctor testified Friday that he believes Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man, but the judge will wait to hear from another doctor hired by the defense before making a decision. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with...
Comments / 0