The Green Bay Phoenix basketball teams were out on the road for Horizon League play Thursday night. The GB men fell to Purdue Fort Wayne 79-69. The Phoenix got out quickly 7-2 but the Mastadons recovered to lead at the break and stretch the advantage to 20 in the second half where a GB rally came up short. Clarence Cummings III had a season high 23 points for Green Bay. Cade Meyer chipped in with a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Phoenix drop to 2-14 on the season, 1-4 in conference play. They’ll wrap up the road trip at Cleveland State on Saturday.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO