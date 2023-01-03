ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.

