ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Chief Technology Officer to Step Down for Healey Administration Post

Harvard University Information Technology offices are located on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard Chief Technology Officer Jason Snyder will lead the Massachusetts Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, Governor Maura T. Healey ’92 announced Wednesday. “Secretary Snyder has decades of experience building strong teams...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Judge Dismisses Claims Against Harvard in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over 2015 Student Suicide

A Middlesex Superior Court judge dismissed claims against Harvard in a wrongful death lawsuit following the suicide of Luke Z. Tang '18. By Leah J. Teichholtz. If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations. Learn more here.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy