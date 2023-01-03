A Middlesex Superior Court judge dismissed claims against Harvard in a wrongful death lawsuit following the suicide of Luke Z. Tang '18. By Leah J. Teichholtz. If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations. Learn more here.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO