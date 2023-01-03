Welcome to 2023, le monde! The new year does not only mark new beginnings but also the release of some of the new seasons of the old shows that continue to spark excitement ever since their debuts, like You, Outer Banks, Shadow and Bone and more. Unfortunately, if you have been waiting for the arrival of the fifth season of Stranger Things, then we hate to break the sad news to you. Stranger Things season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023, and it seems that it won’t be hitting the library of the official streaming giant in 2023 at all.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO