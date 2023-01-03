Read full article on original website
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $15 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
webnewsobserver.com
Stranger Things Season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Welcome to 2023, le monde! The new year does not only mark new beginnings but also the release of some of the new seasons of the old shows that continue to spark excitement ever since their debuts, like You, Outer Banks, Shadow and Bone and more. Unfortunately, if you have been waiting for the arrival of the fifth season of Stranger Things, then we hate to break the sad news to you. Stranger Things season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023, and it seems that it won’t be hitting the library of the official streaming giant in 2023 at all.
When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Will Be Available to Stream on Disney+?
Avatar: The Way of Water premiered on Dec. 16, 2022, and is currently exclusive to theaters Avatar: The Way of Water could be available to stream on Disney+ very soon. Making its way from the big screen to the online stream, the Avatar sequel is expected to hit the streamer sometime this year. Although an official announcement about the release date has yet to be announced, several predictions can be made based on the streamer's previous trends. Avatar: The Way of Water — starring Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and...
netflixjunkie.com
The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future
The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Against all odds, some fans can’t wait for the MCU’s most hated villain to return in Phase 5
Everyone has their own opinion, of course, but there seem to be certain absolute truths about the MCU‘s Phase Four that virtually every Marvel fan out there agrees with: Spider-Man: No Way Home was amazing, Thor: Love and Thunder was terrible, and the way Black Widow handled its main villain was the worst waste of a classic comic book antagonist since Iron Man 3‘s Mandarin.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
Hugh Jackman’s Latest Deadpool Tease Has Fans Wondering If He Accidentally Let Some Big Information Slip
Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ on Netflix, a Doom-and-Gloom Period Detective Mystery Starring Christian Bale
Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper team up for the third time in The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th-century detective story that’s just as gloomy and somber as their previous films, blue-collar crime-drama Out of the Furnace and gritty Western Hostiles. Pale is an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s historical-fiction novel, starring Bale as a sleuth investigating the death of a West Point cadet, and his apprentice/assistant is none other than a young Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling – which of course has us wondering if it’s any good, or if we’ll just be quoting the raven on this one.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com
2022’s most beloved superhero movie is finally dethroned as DC fans rank every version of an iconic ‘Batman’ villain
Many of DC’s most recognizable villains have been done to absolute death, over decades of films, shows, and animated projects. The Joker has appeared in a staggering number of projects over the years—more than 250, according to The Joker: A Serious Study of the Clown Prince of Crime—and the Riddler isn’t far behind. The iconic Batman villain has seen an uptick in popularity in recent years, alongside the Dark Knight himself, and several stellar performances have aided in immortalizing the Gotham outlaw.
wegotthiscovered.com
A $225 million fantasy that lived up to expectations by cratering at the box office returns from streaming exile
At no point during the entire existence of 2013’s 47 Ronin did anyone outwith the production seem convinced in the slightest that it stood any chance of being a success, which leads you to wonder why Universal spent so much money making it in the first place. Hiring a...
‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Gets Candid About Jenna Ortega Popularity: ‘I Can’t Escape Her Face’
"Wednesday" actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe, says he can't escape" the face of his co-star and friend Jenna Ortega.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels yet another fantasy favorite and initiates a firestorm online
Netflix’s seeming commitment to scrubbing its selection of every fantasy offering is spurring pushback from its user base, many of whom were furious to learn of yet another high-profile cancellation. The streamer has canceled a huge number of popular fantasy properties over the last two years, and 1899 is...
Will ‘Avatar 2’ Hit $2 Billion? Breaking Down the Blockbuster Sequel’s Path to Box Office Glory
After just 22 days in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has raked in $1.5 billion globally, overtaking “Top Gun: Maverick” to stand as the 10th-highest grossing movie in history. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially because opening weekend returns were less stratospheric than Hollywood had anticipated. But James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel was the de facto choice at the movies over the busy holiday season, propelling the sci-fi blockbuster to juggernaut status. The film’s stellar turnout — driven by repeat customers, Imax prices and top-notch audience scores — is necessary, and not only in providing a lifeline to beleaguered theater owners....
