Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Man charged with attempted rapes in Barnstaple
A 40-year-old man from Barnstaple has been charged with the attempted rapes of two women. The charges relate to two alleged sexual assaults in Barnstaple in 2022, Exeter Magistrates Court heard on Saturday. The first charge relates to the attempted rape of a woman on 25 September on Bear Street...
Mother of three named as fatal crash victim
A mother of three young children has been named by online fundraisers as the victim of a fatal car crash. Benedicta Owusu-Buabeng died while driving in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 17 December, fundraisers said. She was a "loving mother" to children aged seven, three and nine months, they added. Police, who...
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
Natalie McNally: Murder weapon recovered in investigation
Police believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally and that it came from her home. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December. Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said he believed she knew her killer, that they...
Amber Deakin: Woman, 18, killed in Bradford police chase crash named
An 18-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase has been named. Amber Deakin was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Vectra when it crashed on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. The car was...
Edwin Chiloba: LGBTQ activist found dead in Kenya
Police in Kenya are investigating the death of young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba after his body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near the town of Eldoret. A suspect believed to be a friend of the victim has been arrested but police have...
Callum Baker-Osborne death: Coroner describes teen as 'heroic'
A teenager who died while helping to save a group of children from drowning near a holiday park has been described as "heroic" by a coroner. Callum Baker-Osborne, 18, was on a trip to Rockley Park in Poole, Dorset, when he died on 26 July 2021. Dorset Coroner's Court heard...
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
Met Police: Officer charged with two rapes granted bail
A Met Police officer accused of raping two women has appeared in court. PC Rupert Edwards, 30, is alleged to have carried out the attacks days apart in Lambeth, south London, and Epsom in Surrey, in August and September. He was not on duty. PC Edwards, from Ashstead in Surrey,...
Jerusalem Christian cemetery attack: Two teenagers arrested
Two teenagers have been arrested by Israeli police investigating an attack on a Christian cemetery in Jerusalem. Police said the pair were aged 14 and 18 and came from central Israel. They said gravestones at the historic Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery had suffered extensive damage from an "act of intentional...
Carole Packman murder: Russell Causley to be released from prison
Russell Causley, the murderer who was questioned at the UK's first public parole hearing, is set to be released from prison. The 79-year-old murdered wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 but has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body. The Parole Board said it was satisfied that...
Family tributes to beloved mother, 24, killed in crash
Family tributes have been paid to a "beloved" mother from Somerset who died in a crash. Martine Hearn, 24, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A371 in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet, at about 08:00GMT on Wednesday. The mother-of-one, from Bruton, was described as a "beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner...
Rugeley man arrested after class A drugs seized
A man has been arrested after police seized a large haul of class A drugs. Officers discovered them after stopping a Ford Fiesta on Sandy Lane, Rugeley on Thursday at about 17:15 GMT. A stash of cocaine and other class A drugs - believed to have a street value of...
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
Harlow pond: Human remains identified as Phillip Lewis
Two men have been arrested after the human remains of a 59-year-old man were recovered from a pond. Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, has been cordoned off since Essex Police were called shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. The force has identified the victim as Phillip Lewis, who...
Cleveland Police officer Lee Morgan gets suspended sentenced
A former police inspector who groped female colleagues at a Christmas party has been given a suspended prison sentence. Lee Morgan, 46, touched the buttocks of two women at a pub in Yarm in 2021. He resigned from his job at Cleveland Police and was barred from policing for life...
Newcastle drug dealer jailed over Kinder egg crack stash
A drug dealer who kept crack cocaine inside a plastic egg from a Kinder Surprise has been jailed for three years. Police raiding a property in Newcastle last month also found more than £5,000 and a phone used to arrange deals. Connor Briggs, of Mill Farm Close, Elswick, admitted...
