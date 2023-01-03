ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Hillman
4d ago

Yet they formulated plans to lie to the public and attempt a coup. Vote them out and lock them up.

John Hartmann
3d ago

Treasonous One Term Donny Destroying the Republican Party! Therefore Making America Great!

Scott Watkins
4d ago

Did anyone expect otherwise? Anyone? Anyone? Buehler?

Related
MSNBC

MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

The House GOP chaos and the MAGA revolt is linked to Donald Trump's attack on democracy. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the original 20 hardliners against McCarthy, the "anti-democratic wing of the GOP." Their ties to the insurrection, how many defied subpoenas and evidence showing how key they were to Trump's coup plan.Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6

On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump attacks reporter after she revealed his 2024 adviser thinks ‘the magic is gone’

Donald Trump has attacked a New York Magazine reporter as a “wack job” after she revealed that a member of his own 2024 campaign believes “the magic is gone” for the former president.Throughout the Christmas period, the one-term president has gone on a series of un-festive rants on his Truth Social platform, fuming about everything from the January 6 House committee report to the US’s southern border and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.In a rambling post late on 26 December, Mr Trump this time hit out at journalist Olivia Nuzzi over an investigative feature she wrote for New York...
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Trump’s renewed attack on Ruby Freeman is revealing. Here's why.

Seemingly out of nowhere this week, former President Donald Trump fired off a series of deranged, disjointed “truths” about former Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman. As my colleague Steve Benen recounted Wednesday, Freeman and Shaye Moss, her daughter, were accused by Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others of tampering with ballots at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Election Day in 2020. But federal and state investigators found no evidence to support those accusations, and at least one Justice Department official told Trump the claims were false.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...

