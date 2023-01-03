ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07G8AM_0k1c83cu00

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a monster performance on Monday night, exploding for 54 points in an overtime win vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Thompson has shown signs of his pre-injury form at times this season, but this certainly looked like prime Klay Thompson in every single way.

Finishing with 10 made threes, Thompson attempted 39 shots, which is exactly what the Warriors needed with both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. With Jordan Poole attempting 31 shots, Thompson and Poole combined for 70 of Golden State's 121 field goal attempts in this game. With the team so shorthanded, there is nothing wrong with this, even with Poole struggling a bit with his efficiency.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his reaction to Thompson's performance on Monday night with a simple Tweet:

James and Thompson have had some great battles over the years, having met four times in the NBA Finals from 2015-2018. There is a level of mutual respect between the two players, and it was cool to see James share that publicly. Fans and players across the league have rooted for Thompson's return from two major injuries, and it is great to see him have a night like this when his team needed him most.

While the Warriors await the returns of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson is stepping up in a major way.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
870
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy