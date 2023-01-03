LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a monster performance on Monday night, exploding for 54 points in an overtime win vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Thompson has shown signs of his pre-injury form at times this season, but this certainly looked like prime Klay Thompson in every single way.

Finishing with 10 made threes, Thompson attempted 39 shots, which is exactly what the Warriors needed with both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. With Jordan Poole attempting 31 shots, Thompson and Poole combined for 70 of Golden State's 121 field goal attempts in this game. With the team so shorthanded, there is nothing wrong with this, even with Poole struggling a bit with his efficiency.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his reaction to Thompson's performance on Monday night with a simple Tweet:

James and Thompson have had some great battles over the years, having met four times in the NBA Finals from 2015-2018. There is a level of mutual respect between the two players, and it was cool to see James share that publicly. Fans and players across the league have rooted for Thompson's return from two major injuries, and it is great to see him have a night like this when his team needed him most.

While the Warriors await the returns of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson is stepping up in a major way.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him