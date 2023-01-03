ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Palestinian FM: Israel revokes travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister said Sunday that Israel revoked his travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel’s new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president’s inauguration...

