Jets still have plenty they want to play for in season finale

By Brian Costello
 5 days ago

On the day after, the Jets were still processing how they went from playoff contenders to pretenders in one month.

The Jets looked good at 7-4 after a win over the Bears to end November. Now, they have lost five straight and are out of the playoffs for the 12th straight season.

“It’s tough. It’s disappointing, all those synonyms you can add to it,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We’ve got one more game. Obviously, we’re not playing for the playoffs in this last one, but you’ve just got to go back to the reason why you come to work every day to play this game and that’s to win, to play for your brothers, to represent yourself, all those good things. Like I said, it was a tough loss. We didn’t finish the season the way we wanted to, but we’re fortunate enough to be healthy enough to be playing one more game this season with our teammates, with our coaches. We just have to enjoy that moment as much as we can.”

The Jets go to Miami to face the Dolphins at 1 p.m Sunday. While they no longer have the playoffs to play for, the Jets say they still will be focused for this one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waoa0_0k1c5qkD00
C.J. Mosley still thinks the Jets have plenty to play for in their season finale.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“There’s a lot to play for in this game,” center Connor McGovern said. “You’ve got your whole career to look at. Every game is a defining moment of your career. I know if I was running a team, a head coach, and I was looking to invest in a guy and pay a lot of money, I would probably pull up some games that there’s not a lot to play for and see what kind of player they really are. Do they love the game? Do they want to go out there and do their best no matter what’s on the line?”

Mosley missed six snaps in the loss to the Seahawks. It is a rarity for him to ever leave the field, but he said he had a “burner” in his right shoulder and came out near the end of the game.

“Every time the right contact or I got hit in the right spot it kind of flared up,” Mosley said. “At a certain point you want to be out there for every snap, giving it your all whether you’re 100 percent or 1 percent but at that time toward the end of the game I was out there playing with one shoulder. It was best for me and the team to come out for those last couple of plays on the drive.”

Mosley said he does not think the injury will affect his availability this week.

Robert Saleh said QB Mike White came through the game with just some typical soreness but that White, who has broken ribs, will be able to play Sunday against the Dolphins. … Saleh said safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) won’t play this week. … Saleh said the Jets hope that RG Nate Herbig (ankle) can play after missing the Seahawks game.

