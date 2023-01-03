ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida State linebacker and wide receiver drafted by XFL Franchises

By Dustin Lewis
 5 days ago

Two more former Seminoles are keeping their professional careers alive.

The XFL will return once again in 2023 with kickoff scheduled for the weekend following Super Bowl LVII. This time, the league will feature eight teams under the guidance of owner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, among other partners, and there's some legitimate buzz that the product will find a way to stick.

The league has been taking steps towards kickoff in February by providing teams with coaching staffs and rosters. In November, the XFL held a three-day draft that featured a variety of position groupings on both sides of the ball.

The New Year began with the XFL commencing a supplemental draft to fill out the remaining roster spots for each franchise.

Two former Seminoles found their names on the list in linebacker Reggie Northrup (10th pick, 2nd round - D.C.) and wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (82nd pick, 13th round - St. Louis).

Northup spent last spring in the USFL after being selected by the Houston Gamblers in the inaugural draft. He finished the season with 81 tackles and now gets an opportunity in another development league. Outside of football, he's been carving out a career as an MMA fighter. Nicknamed the "Black Dragon", he is currently 6-0 as an amateur and 1-0 in professional fights. Northrup won his most recent bout against Michael Johnson on December 2 in less than three minutes.

The Florida native signed with the Seminoles in 2012. Known by most for his "Reggie Robot" dance after Florida State's blowout victory at Clemson in 2013, his most significant contributions came in 2014 when he recorded 122 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and an interception. Northrup ended up going undrafted but spent time with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams.

Murray last played for the Jacksonville Sharks of the National Arena League in 2022, where he recorded a team-high 59 catches for 723 yards with 19 touchdowns in 14 games. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL in 2020 but never made an appearance in a game after the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Argonauts released him prior to the beginning of the 2021 season. Murray got a look with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in 2019 but failed to make the final roster.

The Florida native suited up for the Seminoles from 2015-18, spending his career under former head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart. He scored a career-high five touchdowns in 2016, including a 104-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Orange Bowl win over Michigan. Murray led the team in receiving the following year with 40 catches for 604 yards, and four touchdowns. As a senior, he tied for the team lead with 54 catches for 754 yards. Murray scored the game-winning 58-yard touchdown against Louisville and was named Third-Team All-ACC to conclude his career in Tallahassee.

The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023 on ESPN.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

