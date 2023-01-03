ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc11.com

NC State gets commitment from Virginia transfer QB Brennan Armstrong

After losing quarterback Devin Leary to transfer, NC State has found a replacement in Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The Wolfpack got a commitment on Saturday from Armstrong, who entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer Dec. 1. Leary decided to transfer after the 2022 season where he threw for...
abc11.com

Smith and NC State host Virginia Tech

NC State Wolf Pack (12-4, 2/3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 1/3 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Terquavion Smith scored 24 points in NC State's 84-60 victory against the Duke Blue Devils. The Hokies have gone 8-1 at home. Virginia Tech has a...
