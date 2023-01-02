Read full article on original website
Related
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold Texas will get
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
WJCL
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
A bitter blast of cold air will challenge records that have stood since the 1980s from the northern Rockies to the Southeast, as well as stress energy grids, in the run up to the Christmas holiday. December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach
THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Maps Suddenly Look Like El Nino – What That Could Mean for The Northland’s Winter?
Something is up with the weather. No kidding, Paul. Something is always up with Northland Weather, which is definitely not for the faint of heart. This may not be a character-building January, after all. It was the flooding in California, coupled with a very wet 7-Day Outlook for the western USA that caught my eye:
New year starts off mild, cold and rain move in midweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says the unseasonable temps will linger for the first half of the week before rain moves in, bringing cold with it heading into the weekend.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
Comments / 0