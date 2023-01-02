ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries

It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
WJCL

Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
WDTN

Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures

A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach

THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy