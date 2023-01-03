Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane decides dour affair
After an encouraging win in midweek over Crystal Palace it was back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Lilywhite’s first fixture this season in the FA Cup: a third round tie against League One’s Portsmouth. With one eye on the upcoming London derby Antonio Conte rang the changes: initially only the front three, with no other senior forwards fit, retained their places from the win over the Eagles. Yves Bissouma was slated to start, but an injury in the buildup to the match meant he was a late withdrawal, with Oliver Skipp taking his place in the XI.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Five in the back
Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United. The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
SB Nation
Wolves Manager Upset About Scheduling of Liverpool FA Cup Match
Amongst rival fans, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has something of a reputation for complaining about the scheduling. Ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie against Wolves, though, it’s the opposition manager who is unhappy. “I don’t understand how we play in one competition with two days less...
SB Nation
Harry Kane praises Bryan Gil after Crystal Palace breakout performance
There’s nothing so toxic at Tottenham Hotspur that can’t be at least temporarily assuaged with a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace. Spurs’ big win at Selhurst Park yesterday won’t end the simmering discontent among Spurs fans, who have mostly directed their ire towards club chairman Daniel Levy, but it will certainly tamp it down some.
SB Nation
Gakpo On His LFC Debut: “Some Good Moments And Some Sloppy Moments”
While last night’s FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton was disappointing for a variety of reasons, Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool debut after signing earlier this month was one of the positives. The Dutch forward started on the left wing and played most of the match. While he didn’t get on the score sheet, he did show some promising link-up play with Andrew Roberston, and helped create Mohamed Salah’s second-half goal.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Chelsea FC v Manchester City
Pep stayed with a nearly unchanged line-up against Everton last time out. Given the result and the quick pace of the fixtures, I expect something a little different this time around. Here’s my guess for the Manchester City starters against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge. As Usual, Ederson starts in Goal.
SB Nation
Reading 2-0 Watford: Player Ratings
Largely untroubled for the first 70 minutes before making a couple of relatively routine saves and interceptions. May have snuck a 7/10 but he did his best to let Watford back into the game by fumbling what seemed like a routine catch towards the end, that thankfully he got away with.
SB Nation
The Migrating Magpie: Week One of the January Transfer Window
Week one of 2023 is in the books and if it did anything, it served to illuminate gaping holes among many high-profile Premier League squads. Logic dictates that clubs like West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea now must make moves simply to calm their fanbases down. Newcastle have now gone a...
SB Nation
Chelsea hold ‘positive’ talks with Shakhtar, ready to ‘push on’ for Mykhaylo Mudryk — report
Chelsea continue to be used by Shakhtar Donetsk to drive up Mykhaylo Mudryk’s transfer fee, with the Blues apparently holding “positive” talks with the Ukrainian Premier League club this week. Their sporting director, Darijo Srna, even turned up at Stamford Bridge last night to watch us play against Manchester City!
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Climb Closer, Player Ratings, Riyad Winner, and More...
Manchester City sprung to life in the second half of a crucial match against Chelsea FC to secure all three points and close the gap on league leaders Arsenal. Sky Blue News has all the latest from yesterday's triumph at Stamford Bridge. MAHREZ STRIKE SECURES CRUCIAL THREE POINTS AT CHELSEA...
SB Nation
Tottenham’s Hojbjerg named Danish Male Footballer of the Year
Remember how cool it was when Son Heung-Min was named South Korea’s Male Player of the Year a while ago (for the umpteenth time)? And then how neat it was to then see Dejan Kulusevski named as Sweden’s Male Player of 2022?. It’s happened again. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has...
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Bayern Munich Want Roberto Firmino
German giants, Bayern Munich are looking to hijack contract extension talks between Roberto Firmino and Liverpool and sign the long-time club servant when his contract runs out in the summer, according to Media Foot. The Brazilian has not appeared for Liverpool since before the World Cup while recovering from an...
SB Nation
Ibrahima Konate: “It’s a Good Time to Respond and to Change”
Ibrahima Konate featured in the World Cup final with the French national team, losing to Lionel Messi’s Argentina. And while it was a life-changing experience for him, he returns to a struggling Liverpool. “Of course the World Cup was an unbelievable experience and I enjoyed it a lot”, he...
SB Nation
What Can Reading Get Out Of Saturday’s FA Cup Tie With Watford?
On the face of it, this game looks like little more than a distraction. Reading’s focus should be and is very much on the league, given the ever-precarious nature of our Championship status. Take our eye off the ball and we could well get dragged into a relegation scrap. Just ask Hull City, who were eighth at this stage of the 2019/20 campaign but ultimately finished 24th.
SB Nation
On This Day (8 January 1994): Buxton’s Boys look to avenge Stokoe’s Stars
In 1974 Carlisle United dumped holders Sunderland out of the FA Cup. The Lads were a pale imitation that day of the side that just a few months earlier had won the competition in memorable fashion, and they were deservedly beaten in a Roker Park replay after the two sides had been paired together in the FA Cup for the first time.
SB Nation
Manchester United sign Jack Butland on loan through the end of the season
Manchester United have found their new back up goalkeeper after the sudden termination of Martin Dubravka’s loan. The club have agreed a loan deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, bringing him in until the end of the 2022-23 season. The 29-year old is best known for his time...
SB Nation
Chelsea linked with France striker Marcus Thuram
January was expected to be another “frantic” transfer window for Chelsea, and so far that’s proving true with three new signings already in through the door and a whole transfer saga already lived through with Enzo Fernández at Benfica. And we may not be done yet....
SB Nation
FA Cup 2023 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Wolves
The Premier League gets paused for the weekend as Premier League sides enter the FA Cup for the third round and bring with it a full slate of games to focus on, with Liverpool hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers under the lights at Anfield in the evening kickoff. The evening kickoff on...
Comments / 0