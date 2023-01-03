Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. The U.S. ADP private payrolls report said employers added 235,000 jobs in December — showing a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is room for higher rates.
Constellation Brands' Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Beer Supply Chain
Constellation Brands stock is trading lower after the company reported inflationary struggles in its beer supply chain, despite strong performance of its core beer portfolio. The company said it plans to continue price increases on its beer products to match higher operating costs plaguing its supply chain. Constellation makes the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Inflation easing, but what pace is tolerable for consumers, investors, Federal Reserve?
Inflation overall likely continued falling in December, but prices kept increasing much faster than they have in many years. This is the conundrum consumers, investors and central bankers with the Federal Reserve keep struggling with — slowing, yet still fast inflation.
Why Boeing Stopped Making the 747 Jumbo Jet
Since its first commercial flight in 1970, Boeing's 747 jumbo jet has flown more than 3.5 billion passengers. The double-decker plane made air travel way more affordable for millions of people around the globe. It is still one the most recognizable planes to take to the skies with its iconic hump, four engines, extensive landing gear and sheer size.
U.S. Slaps Iran With Another Round of Sanctions Over Drones Used in Russia's War on Ukraine
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday announced a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Iran's aviation and defense sector, as Washington ups the ante in its campaign against Tehran for supplying Moscow with weapons for its war on Ukraine. The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on six...
Australia don't make big spin gains at SCG ahead of India tour
Probably because of the weather, the SCG track didn't have much in it for Australia's spinners, and they didn't have much of a say as South Africa fought to save the Test
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer's Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed.
Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia
Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...
Inventor in Baja Is Testing a Plan to Cool the Earth by Mimicking a Volcanic Eruption
Luke Iseman, a serial inventor and the former director of hardware at Y Combinator, has raised at least $500,000 to launch his sunlight reflection company, Make Sunsets. Make Sunsets plans to launch three balloon test launches releasing sulfur dioxide to cool the atmosphere in January from the land Iseman owns in Baja, Mexico.
