Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 70-59 on the road and Maryland taking the second 68-60.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball lands 4-star 2024 prospect Dellquan Warren
The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2024 four-star guard Dellquan Warren on Friday. Warren is the first player of the highly anticipated 2024 recruiting class to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1). Warren was in Piscataway on Thursday to compete in “The Battle in New Jersey”,...
Yardbarker
Next target for take-charge Rutgers: Maryland
Giant-killer Rutgers is drawing attention again. Just over a year after the Scarlet Knights toppled No. 1 Purdue, they pulled off another stunning upset of the No. 1 Boilermakers on Monday, handing the Big Ten Conference foe their first loss for the second straight year. With a sellout crowd set...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: No. 11 Columbus handles No. 4 Camden 75-66 paced by 21 points, 17 rebounds from Cameron Boozer
The Explorers withstood a game-high 33 points from Wagner, a five-star Kentucky signee, pulling away late for the signature victory after dropping eight spots in the MaxPreps Top 25 this week. A Cian Medley free throw put Camden up 4-2 before the Explorers responded with a 9-0 run. Cayden Boozer...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After 65-64 Loss to Rutgers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball dropped its first game of the season on Monday night, losing to Rutgers 65-64 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers fell to 13-1 on the season, including a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's...
Trentonian
Former Mercer County three-sport star Harold Driver reflects on decorated athletic career
Harold Driver ducked his head under the door frame of the Hopewell Regional High School gymnasium and stepped back in time. Driver, 66, who returned to his Class of 1974 alma mater as an assistant boys basketball coach for Burlington City High during recent playing of the John Molinelli Tournament, traipsed through history at breakneck speed.
The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting staying busy
The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
FOX Sports NJ On The Track: Our Supercharged Entertainment Experience
First and foremost let me just sum it up in one word.. WOW. Recently a large-scale entertainment center like no other opened its doors during the holiday season officially becoming one of the largest indoor multi-level karting tracks in the world. Of course, we’re talking about Supercharged Entertainment located in...
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
New Jersey golfers have a new high-tech way to improve
If you’re looking to improve you golf game and score better on the course when the weather warms up, this could be a new option to consider. What is being described as the first high-tech indoor golf training center in the nation has opened right here in New Jersey.
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks
When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K At Marlton Liquor Store
There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 3, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win the $10,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart, 10 West Route 70, Marlton in Burlington County. The...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant
A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
Comments / 0