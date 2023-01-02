ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball lands 4-star 2024 prospect Dellquan Warren

The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2024 four-star guard Dellquan Warren on Friday. Warren is the first player of the highly anticipated 2024 recruiting class to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1). Warren was in Piscataway on Thursday to compete in “The Battle in New Jersey”,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Yardbarker

Next target for take-charge Rutgers: Maryland

Giant-killer Rutgers is drawing attention again. Just over a year after the Scarlet Knights toppled No. 1 Purdue, they pulled off another stunning upset of the No. 1 Boilermakers on Monday, handing the Big Ten Conference foe their first loss for the second straight year. With a sellout crowd set...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting staying busy

The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

FOX Sports NJ On The Track: Our Supercharged Entertainment Experience

First and foremost let me just sum it up in one word.. WOW. Recently a large-scale entertainment center like no other opened its doors during the holiday season officially becoming one of the largest indoor multi-level karting tracks in the world. Of course, we’re talking about Supercharged Entertainment located in...
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks

When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
CAMDEN, NJ
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant

A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

