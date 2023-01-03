Read full article on original website
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
He is credited with saving Damar Hamlin’s life. Fans say the hero should go into the Hall of Fame
Well, you should because that guy is an absolute legend, and his name should not be forgotten as it appears that Damar Hamlin is on track to, perhaps someday, get back to a normal life. Kellington is the assistant athletic trainer for the Buffalo Bills and the guy who the...
Buffalo Bills update Damar Hamlin’s status, say safety has made ‘remarkable improvement’
Folks said Damar Hamlin was a fighter, and it’s hard to deny that after the Buffalo Bills announced the most promising update yet following his cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo posted a statement to Twitter at 10:28 a.m. Thursday morning that said...
Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral
Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WFAA
'Hamlin Strong' | Patrick Mahomes honors Bills safety before Chiefs-Raiders game
LAS VEGAS — Before the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game, East Texas native quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin with his pregame outfit. In photos tweeted out by the NFL, Mahomes wore a red hoodie with Hamlin on the back and the message "Hamlin Strong." Hamlin's...
Next steps for the Buffalo Bills as Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized
Damar Hamlin's family says he's showing signs of improvement as he remains hospitalized in critical condition. The Buffalo Bills beat reporter for The Buffalo News, Jay Skurski, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain how the team is responding.
Here’s what the Bills coach said about the game after Damar Hamlin’s injury
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Buffalo Bills Announce Saturday Update on Damar Hamlin
Once again, a new day brings more good news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills announced on Saturday that Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the team's Monday game against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in critical condition. However, he "is making continued progress in his ...
Gephardt Daily
‘Keep praying’: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes first public remarks since on-field injury
Jan. 7 (UPI) — Damar Hamlin told Buffalo Bills fans to “keep praying” for him in his first public remarks after he was hospitalized when his heart stopped during a game Monday night. “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much,” Hamlin said in a...
Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids from Drowning
A family member stated Thursday that Peyton Hillis' health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. A family member stated Thursday that his health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious. Peyton's kids are reportedly safe. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Peyton's uncle, Greg Hillis wrote on his Facebook page. "He's still in intensive care...
BetMGM Ohio promo: Bet $10, Get $200 in bet credit offer for NFL Week 18
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, football fans in Ohio who bet on any NFL matchup this week can earn a Bet $10, Get $200...
Bills place Damar Hamlin on IR
The Buffalo Bills on Friday placed Damar Hamlin on Injured Reserve. The move allowed the team to activate Christian Benford from IR, so the Bills would have a complete roster for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots. The team also announced former Pitt and Bills star RB LeSean...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1