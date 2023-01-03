ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral

Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here’s what the Bills coach said about the game after Damar Hamlin’s injury

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Buffalo Bills Announce Saturday Update on Damar Hamlin

Once again, a new day brings more good news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills announced on Saturday that Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the team's Monday game against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in critical condition. However, he "is making continued progress in his ...
Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids from Drowning

A family member stated Thursday that Peyton Hillis' health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. A family member stated Thursday that his health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious. Peyton's kids are reportedly safe. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Peyton's uncle, Greg Hillis wrote on his Facebook page. "He's still in intensive care...
Bills place Damar Hamlin on IR

The Buffalo Bills on Friday placed Damar Hamlin on Injured Reserve. The move allowed the team to activate Christian Benford from IR, so the Bills would have a complete roster for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots. The team also announced former Pitt and Bills star RB LeSean...
