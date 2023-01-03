Read full article on original website
The GM Ramos Arizpe Plant In Mexico Is Set To Produce Only EVs By 2024
GM recently reviewed the possibility of exclusively producing electric vehicles at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico by 2024, according to a tweet by the Mexican government’s economy ministry following a meeting with the Detroit-based automaker. Currently, the GM Ramos Arizpe plant manufactures the ICE-powered Chevy Blazer and...
Sony Honda Launches Afeela EV Brand At CES 2023
Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between Japanese-based companies Sony and Honda, has just unveiled a new prototype of an all-electric sedan at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This concept provides a glimpse of the first production-ready model of an all-new EV brand, Afeela. As far as exterior styling...
Upcoming Buick Envista ST Spied Testing
GM is set to launch the Buick Envista crossover in North America, offering up a number of interesting configurations, including a new Sport Touring package that adds a hint of performance flavoring to the mix. Now, the upcoming Buick Envista ST has been spotted undergoing testing. This isn’t the first...
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Teased Undergoing Towing Test: Video
GM revealed the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV last year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, expanding the iconic Chevy Silverado lineup with a fresh all-electric pickup variant. Critically, GM is designing the new Chevy Silverado EV to do everything an ICE-powered model can do, including towing. Now, The General has posted a brief video showing the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV undergoing a tow test.
2023 Chevy Suburban Gets New Silver Sage Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Suburban adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Gray Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Silver Sage Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sage hue. Assigned RPO code G6N and touch-up paint code WA-619G, Silver Sage Metallic is one of ten exterior colors...
GMC Expects 2024 Sierra HD To Attract Owners Of Rival Trucks
Recently, GM Authority reported that the GMC Sierra HD pickup truck lineup boasts GMC’s most loyal customer base. This is good news in the sense that current Sierra HD owners are likely to be repeat buyers of a newer Sierra HD, however, thereby presenting an opportunity for the upcoming 2024 Sierra HD to steal customers from rivals, and to do so in a lasting fashion.
GM Will Launch Four New Ultium EVs This Year In China
After presenting its strategic plan to accelerate the deployment of all-electric vehicles in China at the end of November, GM has just announced that it will launch four new Ultium-based EVs this year in the Asian country. SAIC-GM, the automaker’s main joint venture in China, is planning to launch four...
Ringbrothers 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer Bully At SEMA: Live Photo Gallery
The infamous Ringbrothers scored a one-two punch at SEMA 2022, taking home first and second place with their custom-off builds. Their 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer, nicknamed Bully, finished runner-up to the 1948 Chevy Loadmaster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at Bully in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
Mercedes-Benz Launches Global High-Power Charging Network At CES 2023
As automakers and consumers around the globe transition to an all-electric future, one the many issues preventing the nascent EV segment from growing faster is the availability of charging stations. To help alleviate this problem, Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled a new global high-power charging network at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Chevrolet Colombia Sales Down One Percent In November 2022
Chevrolet Colombia sales decreased one percent to 3,214 units in November 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Renault. Please note that Colombian auto sales reporting runs roughly 30 days in arrears, hence the reason we’re covering this items in...
New York City Purchases 382 Chevy Bolt Units In EV Fleet Transition: Video
The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) have announced a $10.1 million federal grant to finance the purchase of electric vehicles, including Chevy Bolt units, for fleet use. This investment will assist the NYC in reaching its goal of a completely electric light- and medium-duty vehicle fleet by 2035.
Last-Gen Cadillac Escalade With Autonomous Equipment Still Testing
Over three years ago, GM Authority was the first to bring you news of a last-gen (2015-2020) Cadillac Escalade undergoing testing a bunch of autonomous driving hardware. As luck would have it, we just saw GM testing a similar setup. This time around, our spies caught two Escalade prototypes with...
RYFT C8 Corvette Exhaust System Sounds Nasty: Video
A burbly V8 engine is one of the many favorable qualities about the C8 Corvette, providing both good power and a pleasing soundtrack. However, some owners are never satisfied with how their vehicle sounds, particularly if they’re moving to the C8 Stingray from a C7. That’s why some may install an aftermarket exhaust to heighten the sound factor. To fill this role, C8 Stingray owners have the ability to purchase a Corvette exhaust system from RYFT.
BMW i Vision Dee EV Concept Revealed At 2023 CES
GM is stepping into the all-electric vehicle space with gusto, and it isn’t alone – several other prominent automakers are also making the move to EVs, including BMW, which just unveiled the new BMW i Vision Dee EV concept at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), giving us an idea where the German automaker is headed with regard to the EV space.
Final Year 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT Mecum Florida Auction Bound
The Pontiac Fiero was conceived as a sports car in the late 1970s. Then, it became an economy car in an effort to get it green-lighted by GM brass. Then it evolved into a sports car. Then it was killed off just as it became the car it was supposed to be.
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
In January 2023, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles, plus $500 cash back. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $279 per month for 24 months on the 2023...
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Equinox, Malibu, Trax And Cruze Charge Air Cooler Icing
GM has issued a new service update for the Chevy Equinox, Chevy Malibu, Chevy Trax, and Chevy Cruze related to an icing issue for the engine charge air cooler. The problem: certain units of the Chevy Equinox, Chevy Malibu, Chevy Trax, and Chevy Cruze may exhibit a condition wherein ice or sludge will accumulate in the Charge Air Cooler (CAC) or Closed Crankcase Ventilation (CCV) system while driving in extremely cold weather, or rather, 0 degrees Fahrenheit and below.
2023 Cadillac XT4 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Paint: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors offered on the subcompact luxury crossover, which include:
Liberty Walk Releases New Corvette C8 Body Kit
Liberty Walk has made a name for itself when it comes to building outlandish widebody kits for all kinds of vehicles. While some of the more controversial kits by the Japanese tuning company feature the Ferrari F40 and Lamborghini Aventador, Liberty Walk has also turned its sights to the Chevy Corvette and now offers a C8 body kit.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country In Iridescent Pearl Tricoat: Live Photo Gallery
The Chevy Silverado HD lineup will be receiving a mid-cycle refresh for the upcoming 2024 model year, receiving updates and enhancements to the exterior, interior, powertrain, and capabilities. Today, we’re getting our very first look at the revised 2024 Silverado HD in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
