A burbly V8 engine is one of the many favorable qualities about the C8 Corvette, providing both good power and a pleasing soundtrack. However, some owners are never satisfied with how their vehicle sounds, particularly if they’re moving to the C8 Stingray from a C7. That’s why some may install an aftermarket exhaust to heighten the sound factor. To fill this role, C8 Stingray owners have the ability to purchase a Corvette exhaust system from RYFT.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO