Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Gives Bianca Belair Bloody Beating After Bray Wyatt Tease
WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off the new year with the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, but Bliss forced a non-finish to their match with a bloody beating of Bianca Belair following a tease of more of Bray Wyatt's influence. Ever since Wyatt was teased to be returning to the WWE, there had been further teases of a reignited connection between he and former compatriot Bliss despite the fact that she had done her best to move on from her time under his influence. But it's looking like that's no longer really going to happen.
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
wrestletalk.com
Sasha Banks Says ‘Thank You’ To WWE, Vince McMahon & More Ahead Of NJPW Debut
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, spoke out today to express her gratitude to amongst others, her fans and ‘Sasha Banks’ herself. Varnado took to Twitter ahead of what is expected to be her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to say a series of thank yous.
wrestletalk.com
‘Prison Changes A Man’ Says WWE Star After Christmas ‘Arrest’
A follow up to a viral video of Dominik Mysterio getting ‘arrested’ after crashing his family’s holiday celebration aired tonight on WWE Raw. After airing the hilarious online clip of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio crashing his family Christmas and subsequently getting ‘arrested’, an update.
wrestletalk.com
First WWE Raw Of 2023 Starts With A ‘Hostile Takeover’
The first WWE Raw of 2023 kicked off with a faction attacking ring crew, taking over the show in a ‘hostile takeover’. According to Sami Zayn, the Bloodline is performing a “hostile takeover” on tonight’s WWE Raw and says it is because of Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Jackson Reveals Status For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks has confirmed his status for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, with Kenny Omega set for action at the event. On the January 4 show, Kenny Omega will challenge for Will Ospreay’s IWGP US Championship. This will be Omega’s first NJPW bout since losing the...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE star is backstage for the first WWE Raw show of 2023 in Nashville. The show is set to feature two championship clashes, a United States Championship bout between Austin Theory and Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, as well as a Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss.
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Shuts Down Chances Of WWE Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. She has been gone from WWE for a very long time now and fans don’t really miss her either. That being said, Nia Jax still shut down changes of a return at the Royal Rumble event this month.
wrestletalk.com
Surprising Original Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Pitch Revealed
In recent weeks, various surprising plans that WWE has made for WrestleMania 39 have been reported. It was recently reported by WrestlingNewsCo that WWE had scrapped plans for Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey to take place in Los Angeles at the show, which had been the direction planned since before the change in regime.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Explains Reason WWE Is The Biggest Wrestling Franchise
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time with WWE, has said that there is a reason the company is the biggest wrestling franchise. Perry was released by WWE in June 2022. Her husband Miro, formerly Rusev, was released almost one year earlier in April 2020, before joining rival...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Receives Stitches Following Monday’s Raw
A top WWE star has received stitches following their match on Monday’s Raw. On the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss via disqualification to retain the Raw Women’s Champion after Bliss snapped and attacked Belair after more Bray Wyatt-related mind games. Post match,...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Was Blown Away By Fans’ Response To Recent Return
A top WWE star says they were blown away by the fans’ response to their recent return. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania Backlash by confronting SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
Comments / 0