Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Warming Up Your Car Isn’t Necessary During Frigid MA Winters; Here’s Why
Massachusetts folks know that we can have unpredictable winter weather. You never know what Mother Nature is going to bring us here in New England. For example, we are currently enjoying some mild weather but that can't last all winter long, can it?. One thing is for certain most of...
WCVB
Impact Weather: Temperatures dropping, slippery roads expected later Thursday
BOSTON — Colder weather is moving into Massachusetts for the end of the week, and freezing rain may lead to a slippery commute Thursday for some parts of the state. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester and northern Middlesex, counties. “The temperatures are going...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
These 4 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Best in New England
A list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in New England, according to Yelp, was released in 2022. There is a crazy amount of restaurants that made the list in Massachusetts! While it's awesome that we have so many of them here in the Bay State, we decided to focus on those that finished among the very best in the New England region.
Listen Up, Berkshire County Men! Doing This Just Once A Day Increases Your Risk Of Going Bald
Here's some news that some men can certainly appreciate and it involves something that many of us do on a daily basis. According to results from a recent study, this particular thing that we do can be linked to male pattern baldness. YahooNews reports that the journal Nutrients published the...
One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires
The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
The Berkshires is Home to Two of the Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
The Berkshires definitely lucks out when it comes to great restaurants. While there are some great finds throughout the region, who knew that we also happen to have two of the absolute best hot dog spots throughout all of Massachusetts?. As someone who has only been in the Bay State...
Can You Legally Flash Your Lights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
People are funny. We love firemen, but will do anything to avoid the police. Obviously, this is not the truth for everybody, but you get the gist. In fact, people want to avoid the police so much so that they are actually willing to help literally ANYONE who is in danger of getting a ticket. At what cost? Is it even legal?
Is it Legal in MA to Wear Headphones While Driving?
I've been working in Berkshire County for almost 20 years and it goes without saying that I'm a big fan of music. I always seem to have music on me. What I mean by that is you can usually find me wearing headphones whether it's at WSBS radio in Great Barrington, doing chores around the house like dishes, folding clothes, sorting laundry, etc. I even wear headphones when I'm snow-blowing and mowing the lawn. Sometimes when I move my vehicles around for lawnmowing and/or snow-blowing duties, I forget that I still have my headphones on cranking out tunes. I have to pay better attention to that and you should too if you fall into this habit.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
You Cannot Legally Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town
I'm not much of a cat guy. I'm not much of a dog guy either, but I certainly understand why people love dogs and want to own a lot of them. I did fall in love once though. She was a Hurricane Katrina rescued pit bull who lived with us for many years when I first moved here. As far as owning another dog right now, it's just not for me.
Do not feed wild animals in Massachusetts this winter
The Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding residents to not feed wildlife through the winter, as it can sometimes do more harm than good.
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
Bad News For The Bay State–3rd Year In A Row Massachusetts Ranks In The Top 10 For This
I could be wrong, Berkshire County, but I feel that the results of a certain new study do not bode well for the future of the Commonwealth. Now, studies are by no means a prediction of the future, but still. These results make it look like our state is moving in the opposite direction of where it should be.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Pittsfield Fire Department Responds To Early Morning Chimney Fire (PHOTOS)
Once again, our local fire crews came to the rescue to take care of a potentially serious situation before it got out of hand yesterday morning at a residence on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield. According to a media statement from Deputy Chief Neil Myers of the Pittsfield Fire Department(PFD), fire...
Federal Funding for Massachusetts Bridges Rejected
Being in the middle of dead winter, I can't help but think about summer. Long drives to Cape Cod beaches to soak up that summer sun. But in order to get to The Cape, there's two bridges we have to choose from to get over the Cape Cod Canel. Bourne...
