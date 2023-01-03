There is an old black and white photo on the wall of Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad’s office at the firehouse. “It’s my favorite picture,” Mourad said. “It tells you my life – what I love to do, right there. We were at a structure fire, and I was standing there with a hose, just waiting on water, waiting to go fight the fire.”

MINDEN, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO