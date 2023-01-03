Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County unemployment rises during November
Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) rose to 4.2 percent for November, up from 3.8 percent in October, according to a preliminary county by county report released this week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. According to the report, for November Columbia County had a labor force of...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,586. Total Active Cases: 60. Up nine since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
postsouth.com
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Minden fire chief to retire after 50 years in the profession
There is an old black and white photo on the wall of Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad’s office at the firehouse. “It’s my favorite picture,” Mourad said. “It tells you my life – what I love to do, right there. We were at a structure fire, and I was standing there with a hose, just waiting on water, waiting to go fight the fire.”
magnoliareporter.com
Governor appoints Ryan Phillips, Jim Andrews to judgeships
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, among his final acts as governor, filled on Friday two judicial vacancies affecting Columbia and neighboring counties. The governor appointed Magnolia attorney Ryan Phillips as district judge for the 39th Judicial District for a term expiring December 31, 2024. Phillips replaces Judge David Graham, who was elected as a judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases ease back from big jump in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases continue to run high in Columbia County, but were down from their peak of 97 on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,627. Total Active Cases: 88. Down...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
magnoliareporter.com
Big Squirrel Challenge coming to Magnolia January 13-14
Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide January 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, said the event is a great...
KNOE TV8
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: There have been reports of damage to homes and trees in Union Parish. The sheriff’s office also says some homes in the Haile community received damage. UPDATE: There have been reports of a power line down across a road and a car on Hwy....
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS MammoVan offering mammograms in Magnolia on January 10
The MammoVan, a mobile mammography unit operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, will be at the UAMS Family Medical Clinic, 1617 N. Washington St., in Magnolia on Tuesday, January 10. To make an appointment for a mammogram, call 800-259-8794. The MammoVan...
magnoliareporter.com
Bobbie G. Bradley
Bobbie G. Bradley, 95, of Austin, TX formerly of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Brookdale Westlake Hills Assisted Living in Austin. Bobbie was born February 16, 1927 in Magnolia to the late Samuel Lynchfield Gladney and Bertha Lee (Edwards) Gladney. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and Junior Charity League, and enjoyed fishing, golf, water skiing and bridge. Bobbie was a homemaker, a secretary for Lawton Oil Company, and bookkeeper and manager of the family business.
magnoliareporter.com
Homecoming week at Columbia Christian School
Columbia Christian School has planned events and named the court for its 2023 Homecoming. Basketball players -- Kash Smith, Landon Burley, Judd Walker, Josh Campbell, Conner Burley, Jackson Newton, Ethan Smith and Nolan Walker. Special helpers -- Basketball Bearer, Cruz Smith. Crown Bearer, Avery Black. Homecoming week is January 9-13.
KSLA
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4). It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
magnoliareporter.com
Richard Grey Murphy Jr.
Richard Grey Murphy Jr., 41, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Berryville. Grey was born on October 20, 1981 in Magnolia. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of business administration. He was an independent safety engineer who owned and operated Murphy Safety Engineering and Consulting, LLC.
ktalnews.com
Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
