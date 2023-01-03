ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Russia's Medvedev Snaps Back After U.S. Appeal Over Ukraine War

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered...
'What Ceasefire?': Shells Fly at Ukraine Front Despite Putin's Truce

NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday...
Tesla Slashes Prices in China, Other Asian Markets as Sales Stumble

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fuelling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market. The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles...
Australia's Albanese to Visit Papua New Guinea to Strengthen Economic, Security Ties

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid "friendship" in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said he would address...
Azerbaijan Asks World Court to Order Armenia to Help Demine Contested Territories

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The World Court said on Thursday Azerbaijan had asked it to order neighbouring Armenia to stop planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to hand over information about the location of mines, booby-traps and other explosives. In its request for provisional measures in a case that...
Protesters Clash With Police at COVID Antigen Kit Maker Factory in China, Videos Show

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer,...
NATO Declines Serbia's Request to Deploy Its Troops in Kosovo

BELGRADE (Reuters) - NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, has declined a Serbian government request to send up to 1,000 police and army personnel to Kosovo following a spate of clashes between Serbs and Kosovo authorities, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday. Serbia's former province of Kosovo declared independence in 2008...
Mexican Govt Inks Deal to Buy Mexicana Airline Brand for $42 Million, Union Says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Mexican government signed a deal with several aviation unions Friday to purchase the brand of the defunct Mexicana airline for 811.1 million Mexican pesos ($42.41 million), a union spokesman told Reuters. The deal includes rights to use the airline's brand and the purchase of two buildings,...
Thailand Introduced New Entry Regulations as China Reopens Border

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will require international travelers to show proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID before flying to Thailand, according to the country's aviation regulator, as it prepares for more tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a...
Exclusive-Russian Hackers Targeted U.S. Nuclear Scientists

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian hacking team known as Cold River targeted three nuclear research laboratories in the United States this past summer, according to internet records reviewed by Reuters and five cyber security experts. Between August and September, as President Vladimir Putin indicated Russia would be willing to use...
Moscow Ends Self-Proclaimed Ceasefire, Vows to Press Ahead in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia's overnight bombing of regions in eastern Ukraine killed at least one, local officials said on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour. President Vladimir Putin ordered on Friday a 36-hour ceasefire...
Top Iranian Sunni Cleric Says Torture of Protesters Un-Islamic

DUBAI (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast. Meanwhile, the authorities' crackdown following nationwide protests continued with arrests, including that of a celebrity chef and a...
Taiwan Exports Fall for 4th Month in December, Decline Seen Extending Into Q1

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December due to the worsening state of the global economy, as inflation and rising interest rates weighed on demand, and benefits from China's relaxation of its COVID controls had still to emerge. Exports dropped 12.1% by value last...
Travel Curbs Rack up as COVID-Hit China Readies Reopening

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -More countries around the world are demanding that visitors from China take COVID tests, days before it drops border controls and ushers in an eagerly awaited return to travel for a population that has been largely stuck at home for three years. From Sunday, China will end the...
Venezuelan President Names New Head of PDVSA, Foreign Minister

CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday named Pedro Rafael Tellechea as the new head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and said Yvan Gil Pinto would become the new foreign minister. Venezuela's oil exports last year declined due to infrastructure outages, U.S. sanctions and rising competition...
People in Occupied Ukraine Town Mark Christmas Eve in Home After Church Is Shelled

VOLNOVAKHA, Russia-controlled Ukraine (Reuters) - Worshippers in the eastern occupied Ukrainian town of Volnovakha on Friday marked the Russian Orthodox Christmas Eve in a makeshift chapel that was set up in a home after their church suffered shelling damage. Vera Barda, 74, said the congregation had initially met in a...

