94.3 Jack FM
Big City Mayors Make Their Case For More Money
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For years, local government officials have been asking state lawmakers for more financial help, but it appears both sides are now ready to find a solution. “We need generational, transformative improvements as to how we invest in our local counties and keep them safe,” said...
DATCP Provides Resources for Farmers Seeking New Careers, Off-Farm Employment
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) makes resources available to farmers who are transitioning to a new career or seeking off-farm employment, including a new job-hunting workbook. The free, self-paced workbook for farmers includes information on setting goals, identifying transferable skills, searching...
Former NE Wisconsin Car Dealer Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former car dealer John Solberg was sentenced Thursday to two years, six months in federal prison for defrauding customers. Solberg previously pleaded guilty to a count of mail fraud. Fourteen other counts were dismissed. He will also serve three years on supervised release. Restitution was set at $290,451.57, some of which has already been paid.
