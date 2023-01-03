ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Warming Shelter to Resume Normal Operations Next Week

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh warming shelter will resume its normal operations after the county briefly took over during a staffing shortage. The Day by Day Warming Shelter temporarily transformed into an emergency shelter, operated by Winnebago County employees during a recent cold snap. Day by Day staff...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog on Rainbow Drive

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside of a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive in the City of Oshkosh. On January 4 at approximately 2:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Northeast Wisconsin Leaders Revisit Passenger Rail Service

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin leaders are once again showing interest in connecting with Amtrak’s Milwaukee-Chicago line. City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, and Oshkosh have asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program. The Corridor ID program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Alum to Make Broadway Debut in Sweeney Todd Revival

NEW YORK (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay graduate will soon be making his Broadway debut. Felix Torrez-Ponce, a 2018 graduate of Southwest High School, has been cast as an ensemble member in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. While in high school, Torrez-Ponce...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed

NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing

A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Lessons Learned From Hamlin Medical Emergency

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse last Monday, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls,” Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more...
KAUKAUNA, WI

